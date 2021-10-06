Webster leads Cass churches

Right now, attendance at worship services is low. In Alvo, about six people come to Sunday services, while there are about 25 in the sanctuary at Eagle.

They also offer the Eagle service online through the church’s website, www.eagleunmc.net, and its Facebook page. They are planning to livestream the Alvo services soon, Webster said.

Webster felt at home as soon as she got to Eagle and Alvo, because both congregations gave her a warm welcome.

“They absolutely love their church, and they care for each other,” Webster said of her congregations.

One of the goals Webster set when she took over as pastor was to teach her congregation how to read the Bible. She said almost no on reads the Bible.

“I know that because I was one of them,” she said with a laugh.

Webster feels that people need to learn how to read the Bible in order to enjoy it. It is her mission to teach them how, and she has started by offering a new Bible study class.

“We just started Bible study and they have embraced that,” she said.

On Sundays, Webster uses her scripture-based sermons to give her worshipers encouragement for the days ahead.