Webster leads Cass churches

EAGLE – Sandy Webster worked for 20 years in human resources for a large corporation. During that time, she watched her co-workers struggle with family issues and other problems. She would pray with them and try to help.
“They were not equipped to handle (their problems) because they had no church or pastor,” said Webster.
With a strong faith in God and belief in prayer, Webster felt a calling to help them.
“I’ve always been very spiritual,” she said.
Helping her co-workers one-on-one in this way brought Webster such fulfillment that she began considering a major career change.
Could she help more people know God by becoming a pastor?
The answer was yes, even though others questioned her decision to give up a good-paying job to become a minister, including her father.
“He said, ‘Why do you want to give up your good job?’” she remembered.
But Webster persevered and became a pastor. She was appointed to lead the United Methodist churches in Eagle and Alvo on July 1.
“It has worked out beautifully,” she added.
She travels back and forth the four miles between the two Cass County villages to tend to the worshipers in her congregations.
Right now, attendance at worship services is low. In Alvo, about six people come to Sunday services, while there are about 25 in the sanctuary at Eagle.
They also offer the Eagle service online through the church’s website, www.eagleunmc.net, and its Facebook page. They are planning to livestream the Alvo services soon, Webster said.
Webster felt at home as soon as she got to Eagle and Alvo, because both congregations gave her a warm welcome.
“They absolutely love their church, and they care for each other,” Webster said of her congregations.
One of the goals Webster set when she took over as pastor was to teach her congregation how to read the Bible. She said almost no on reads the Bible.
“I know that because I was one of them,” she said with a laugh.
Webster feels that people need to learn how to read the Bible in order to enjoy it. It is her mission to teach them how, and she has started by offering a new Bible study class.
“We just started Bible study and they have embraced that,” she said.
On Sundays, Webster uses her scripture-based sermons to give her worshipers encouragement for the days ahead.
“We need uplifting Sunday morning spiritual energy for the next week,” she said.
Webster has been impressed by the amount of outreach her churches have been doing and are planning for the future. The Eagle congregation operates a food bank and recently opened a facility to provide clothing, furniture and other items to the needy. And they have a craft fair planned for Oct. 23.
“It’s very nice to be a part of it,” Webster said.
Webster has been a part of several congregations since she started the path to becoming a Methodist pastor. The Methodist Church allows theology students to work as a pastor, so she served at churches in Weeping Water, Nehawka and Union as she completed her studies while attending St. Paul School of Theology in Kansas City. She graduated in 2011.
In 2013, Webster was assigned to lead Living Faith United Methodist Church in Omaha. Seven years later she was sent to two small churches in Ponca and Allen, in northeast Nebraska. She was there for one year.
“After that year I was moved to Eagle and Alvo,” she said.
Two years ago, Webster retired, but like most pastors, they never really retire. That’s when she started working part-time.
Because the Eagle and Alvo churches are so small, the part-time assignment works well for Webster.
“It is a really good fit for me,” she said.
As Webster become a pastor, she had her husband, Dick, right by her side providing endless support.
“We have always been partners in ministry,” she said.
After a few years, however, Dick Webster felt the call to become a minister as well. He began serving churches in 2012 and graduated last year from the same school his wife attended.
Dick Webster is the pastor at churches in Syracuse and Unadilla. The couple, who spent their entire lives worshipping together, are now in separate churches on Sunday mornings.
“It was hard at first,” Sandy Webster said. “We’ve gotten used to it.”
They sometimes share notes on their sermons, sitting down together in their Springfield home to discuss what worked and what didn’t. They enjoy sharing the “aha” moments when their message resonates with their congregation.
As Webster has gotten to know her the members of her congregations, she has been impressed by their kindness and the wonderful relationships they have formed.
“That is fascinating,” she said.
