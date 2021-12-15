 Skip to main content
Waverly youth wrestler set to compete in Estonia
Waverly youth wrestler set to compete in Estonia

Youth wrestler

GO FOR GOLD: Sawyer Riese poses after taking home first place in his weight class at the 2021 Cornhusker State Games in July.

WAVERLY – Sawyer Riese has some big dreams as a wrestler.

The 11-year-old Waverly grappler hopes one day to wrestle in college and in the Olympics, and in March, he’ll take the next step toward his goals.

Sawyer was selected on Dec. 2 to join the 2022 Estonia World Wrestling Tour, which will take him on a trip to Europe with about a dozen other young wrestlers to learn from Olympic-style wrestling coaches in Estonia, Finland and possibly Russia. At the end of the two-week trip, the group will compete in the largest wrestling tournament in Europe, the Tallinn Open, which involves up to 2,700 participants.

Sawyer’s dad, Dustin, said he filled out an application for Sawyer to go on the trip without his knowing, not expecting that Sawyer would actually get selected.

“I was like, ‘Well, we’re not going to get picked for this, so why not just put the name in the hat anyway?’” Dustin said.

But Dustin soon received a formal invitation, and when he showed Sawyer the message, he didn’t give it a second thought.

“He basically threw my phone back at me, walked away and was like ‘Yep, yep, I’m going,” Dustin said.

Sawyer started wrestling when he was 5, but he said it wasn’t until last year that he really started to level up his competition. That was when he started traveling the Midwest, entering in national tournaments and duals in Wisconsin and Minnesota. His favorite accomplishment so far was a first-place finish in the 80-pound weight class at this year’s Cornhusker State Games, which took a gutsy finish to get the gold.

“I was down by like eight points in the third period, and I snapped him, I got behind him, broke him down, and then I halfed him really hard, and then I pinned him,” Sawyer said.

His first training came at the Waverly Wrestling Club, but for the past three years he has attended the CES Wrestling Academy in Lincoln, where he receives instruction from college wrestlers and coaches who encourage him and push him, which Dustin said is very valuable for a young wrestler. He credits the CES coaches for giving Sawyer the drive to improve as a wrestler and take on new challenges.

“It’s the coaches pushing him and telling him he can be good at this,” Dustin said. “You can’t be a good wrestler when you’re a kid if you’re not there mentally. They push hard for being not only a good wrestler, but the mindset of being a good wrestler as well.”

Sawyer’s got the support of the community behind him, too. The cost to attend the trip is $2,500, but Dustin has received donations from supporters on Facebook to ease some of the cost.

Dustin said he thinks it will be worth it for Sawyer to have the opportunity to study under esteemed coaches, learn about the northern European culture and socialize with kids who may not speak the same language but can connect through their love for the sport.

“These are all good wrestlers that apply for these positions,” Dustin said. “They’re all kids that want to go and learn and want to travel and want to learn about wrestling internationally and get to meet other people. They’ll be sparring and practicing with kids that they can’t even understand.”

Sawyer has kept the trip under wraps for the most part, but the friends he’s told about it have been in awe.

“I only told a couple people and they were like, ‘Wow,’” Sawyer said. “I told my cousin, and he didn’t believe me. I was excited and surprised that I was actually going to go.”

When he does go, he’ll take the same mentality that he brings to each match.

“To get ready, I like to bounce, and I like to stop thinking about everything else around me and just focus on what I’m going to do,” he said.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at sam.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.

