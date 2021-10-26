Waverly wins overtime thriller over Norris

Despite the deficit, the Vikings knew they could strike fast to get them back in the game. They did exactly that, with an 85-yard completion from Murray to Harms for a score.

After a defensive stop, Waverly had one more shot to tie the game up.

They put themselves in a good position to do that when Murray completed a 49-yard pass to Riley Marsh. A few plays later Murray scored from three yards out tying the game up at 35 and sending it to overtime.

In the first extra period, the Titans scored first on a ten-yard pass. The Vikings answered right back with a touchdown of their own on a ten-yard pass from Murray to Anthony Ruelas.

Waverly scored first in the second overtime period when Murray threw another touchdown pass, this time Sam Schemikau. Similar to the first overtime, Norris answered with a touchdown pass to tie it at 49.

The Vikings were finally able to keep the Titans off the scoreboard in the third overtime period. Waverly’s offense took advantage of this opportunity and Devin Moore kicked an 18-yard field goal to win the game.

Overall, the Vikings were lucky to come out in front in this game. Especially due to the fact they turned the ball over four times compared to zero turnovers for Norris.