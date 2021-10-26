Waverly wins overtime thriller over Norris

FIRTH- The Class B No. 4 Waverly Football Team held on to win a wild game against Class B No. 8 Norris on the road on Oct. 22. In three overtimes, the Vikings were able to prevail over the Titans by a final of 52-49.
In the first quarter, Cole Murray was able to complete a 37-yard pass to Cooper Skrobecki to set the Waverly up inside of Norris’s five-yard line. Murray would end up capping the drive off with a three-yard run to put the Vikings up 7-0.
At the end of the first quarter, the Titans put together a long drive. It was capped off with a one-yard run that made it 7-7 at the end of the first.
Norris kept the momentum rolling in their favor to begin the second, with three straight touchdowns. Two of them were on long runs of 48 and 27 yards and the final one was a 43-yard interception return for a score.
The Vikings cut into that lead with a big play of their own before the half. Preston Harms was able to break free for an 85-yard kickoff return, making it 28-14 at the break.
After four touchdowns were scored in the second quarter, only one touchdown was scored in the third. It came on a 2-yard run by Murray that trimmed Waverly’s deficit down to 28-21.
To start the fourth, Norris tried to put the game away with another big play. They completed a 55-yard pass that put them ahead by two possessions.
Despite the deficit, the Vikings knew they could strike fast to get them back in the game. They did exactly that, with an 85-yard completion from Murray to Harms for a score.
After a defensive stop, Waverly had one more shot to tie the game up.
They put themselves in a good position to do that when Murray completed a 49-yard pass to Riley Marsh. A few plays later Murray scored from three yards out tying the game up at 35 and sending it to overtime.
In the first extra period, the Titans scored first on a ten-yard pass. The Vikings answered right back with a touchdown of their own on a ten-yard pass from Murray to Anthony Ruelas.
Waverly scored first in the second overtime period when Murray threw another touchdown pass, this time Sam Schemikau. Similar to the first overtime, Norris answered with a touchdown pass to tie it at 49.
The Vikings were finally able to keep the Titans off the scoreboard in the third overtime period. Waverly’s offense took advantage of this opportunity and Devin Moore kicked an 18-yard field goal to win the game.
Overall, the Vikings were lucky to come out in front in this game. Especially due to the fact they turned the ball over four times compared to zero turnovers for Norris.
Murray completed six of 15 passes through the air for 81 yards and three touchdowns. Harms was his top target with 81 yards and a touchdown, while both Schernikau and Ruelas had the other two touchdown grabs while racking up 37 and two yards after the catch.
Leading Wavery in rushing was Evan Kastens with 85 yards, Murray was second with 61 rushing yards and three scores, and Harms had 50 yards.
Defensively Wyatt Fanning had five tackles to pace the Vikings and Murray and Cooper Skrobecki picked up four. Finishing with three tackles were Riley Marsh and Trevor Brown, and Quinten Kastens and Kaleb Axmann had two.
Waverly opens up the Class B Playoffs with a home game against Grand Island Northwest on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. They played Northwest back on Sept. 17 and won 41-34.