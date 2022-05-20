Waverly wins first State Tournament game since 2001

OMAHA- The magical run for the Waverly boys soccer team continued into the Class B State Soccer Tournament, where the Vikings were able to knock off the four seed Scottsbluff 5-4 on May 12 at Morrison Stadium in Omaha. It was a thrilling back and forth contest that ended with Waverly securing another win in a shootout and the first win at state since 2001.

“I had thought I had seen a really weird soccer game that day (referring to the district final), but this topped it,” Waverly Head Coach Mike Ziola said. “The mental and physical toughness of our kids was great. You could tell they had scouted us when it came to the shootout, but we were able to turn it back on them. It was hard to put in any game plan because you were battling the conditions.”

It was the Vikings who started off strong in the contest with a goal from Carson Brentlinger in the top corner after fighting off two defenders. Around 50 seconds later, Kemper Reed pounced on his opportunity to score on a point blank shot.

Despite the deficit, the Bearcats were not going to lie down. Karim CastilloLeos and Aaron Schaff both scored to tie the game at two heading into the break.

After being up 2-0, Scottsbluff took their first lead with a quick goal to start the second half.

It didn’t last with Waverly scoring 20 seconds later. Senior captain Landon Tjaden scored the goal off a rebound shot.

With 27 minutes left, the Vikings regained the lead. Jonny Martin found the back of the net off a pass from Jonny Martin across the front of the goal box.

The final goal of regulation was scored five minutes later by Scottsbluff sending the game to overtime.

As the game reached extra time, both teams struggled with fatigue in the warmth. Neither team ended up scoring in OT, moving the game to penalty kicks.

This is a situation that Waverly has thrived in and it didn’t change at state.

Ian Morehead did his job in the goal box with two saves and blanking the Bearcats. All three kicks by the Vikings found the back of the net, which ended the match.

=Coming up with assists in the win was Ruelas, Brentlinger, and Jonny Martin. Finishing with nine saves was Morehead.

With the win, Waverly moved on to play Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt in the semifinals on May 14. The Vikings run for a state title ended in the match with a 4-0 loss to the SkyHawks.

It was the biggest win for Omaha Skutt in the semifinals since they won 5-0 back in 2012.

Skutt did an excellent job of possessing the ball and keeping it away from Waverly’s offense. The SkyHawks had 13 shots on goal compared to one for the Vikings.

Heading into halftime, Skutt was in full control of the contest up 3-0.

Another goal was added by the SkyHawks in the second half bringing the score to its final. It came off a fantastic header from Aiden Trumm.

With the loss, Waverly ends the season at 15-3. This was easily one of the best seasons for the Vikings boys soccer program and one that will soon not be forgotten.

“I am extremely proud of them,” Ziola said. “As a coach, all you can ask for is kids who show up every day and work their tales off and do the right things. Their effort never wavered all the way to the end. I told them they are champions in my book. They are going to look back and realize the journey of this is more important than being a state champion.”