Waverly volleyball finishes runner-up at Aurora Invite

AURORA – In a tournament full of powerhouse teams from across the state, the Class B No. 3 Waverly volleyball team took second place on Sept. 25 in Aurora. They defeated Sidney and Class C-1 No. 4 Columbus Lakeview and lost to Class C-1 No. 2 Kearney Catholic in the title match.
In their first matchup of the tournament, the Vikings defeated Sidney 25-13 and 25-18.
Hannah Allick helped get Waverly off to a fast start with an ace to make it 1-0 in the first set. A kill by Mady Banitt on the next play increased the advantage up to 2-0.
Later on in the set, Meghan Krenke earned a kill increasing the Vikings’ lead to eight. Waverly was just four points away from winning the set when Eden Moore picked up a block.
In the second set, Kara Kassebaum’s kill put the Vikings in front 2-1. Waverly continued to build their advantage in the second, with a block by Kassebaum and an ace by Rice that made it 19-14, on their way to the sweep.
Earning 11 kills in the match was Kassebaum, while Moore had three and Rice and Banitt each had two. At the service line, Rice had two aces, and Allick, Meghan Krenke and Karsen Vanscoy had one.
Moore paced the Vikings with two blocks in the match. Recording one apiece were Banitt, Allick and Kassebaum.
Leading the team with 27 digs was Vanscoy and Dicke and Rice each had 16. Recording 22 assists in the match was Allick.
The competition level ramped up with a matchup with Lakeview in the semifinal. It was a close match, as to be expected with two teams at the top of their respective classes. The Vikings came out victorious defeating Lakeview 25-17, 20-25, and 25-23.
A Vanscoy ace helped Waverly increase their advantage to 18-16 in the first set. Jaelyn Dicke was able to pick up a block at the front of the net that gave the Vikings a 25-17 set win.
After losing the second set by five, the Vikings were in a dogfight throughout the third and deciding set. A Krenke ace gave Waverly a little bit of separation at 17-15, only for Lakeview to come back and tie it up at 23-23.
In the end, the Vikings were able to take care of business scoring the final two points. The last point was a kill by Kassebaum on the right side. It was one of her 11 kills in the match.
Earning 11 kills in the match alongside Kassebaum was Dicke. Moore recorded six kills and Allick ended up with four.
Rourke had 11 digs in the win and Krenke had two. At the service line, VanScoy finished the match with two aces.
After the tough win against Lakeview, the Vikings had to play another tough team in Kearney Catholic. The Stars showed why they have only lost once this year, knocking off Waverly 25-14 and 25-20 in straight sets.
In the loss, Dicke earned 10 kills to pace the Vikings. Moore had three kills, while Kassebaum, Rice and Allick each had two.
Picking up 12 digs was VanScoy and Rourke and Rice each had nine digs. Allick led the team in the assists category with 16.
The Vikings started the week off with another tough home match against Class C-1 No. 6 Wahoo. They play at Class B No. 7 Bennington on Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m.
