Waverly volleyball finishes runner-up at Aurora Invite

The competition level ramped up with a matchup with Lakeview in the semifinal. It was a close match, as to be expected with two teams at the top of their respective classes. The Vikings came out victorious defeating Lakeview 25-17, 20-25, and 25-23.

A Vanscoy ace helped Waverly increase their advantage to 18-16 in the first set. Jaelyn Dicke was able to pick up a block at the front of the net that gave the Vikings a 25-17 set win.

After losing the second set by five, the Vikings were in a dogfight throughout the third and deciding set. A Krenke ace gave Waverly a little bit of separation at 17-15, only for Lakeview to come back and tie it up at 23-23.

In the end, the Vikings were able to take care of business scoring the final two points. The last point was a kill by Kassebaum on the right side. It was one of her 11 kills in the match.

Earning 11 kills in the match alongside Kassebaum was Dicke. Moore recorded six kills and Allick ended up with four.

Rourke had 11 digs in the win and Krenke had two. At the service line, VanScoy finished the match with two aces.