LINCOLN – The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) in cooperation with the Nebraska Broadband Office and the Office of the OCIO/NITC has added six additional community listening sessions on broadband access and digital opportunities in the month of May.

The May 31 listening sessions will be held in Waverly at 5 p.m. at the Waverly Community Foundation Community Center, 1130 N. 141st Street.

The listening sessions are designed to engage a diverse cross section of Nebraskans to inform the development of comprehensive plans to best address digital equity needs throughout the state and broadband deployment for unserved and underserved Nebraskans.

Citizens and stakeholders attending the planned events will be provided an opportunity to share their needs and concerns when it comes to broadband deployment and digital equity in Nebraska. Detailed information on the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment or BEAD program and the Digital Equity Planning Initiative as well as the current state of broadband adoption and affordability will be provided.

Community Listening Sessions are planned in June for Broken Bow, Fremont, Kearney, Lexington, McCook, North Platte, Pender, Schuyler and South Sioux City. Locations, times and dates for the June community listening sessions will be announced and posted to the Community page of the Broadband Nebraska website.