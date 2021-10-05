Waverly Tennis take home title at Beatrice Invite

BEATRICE- The Waverly Boys Tennis Team added some hardware for the trophy case at Waverly High School by taking home first place at the Beatrice Invite on Oct. 1. A big reason for the result was all the members of the team who competed medaled.

“At the Beatrice Invite, all positions stepped up and played some of their best tennis of the year,” Waverly Coach Tammy Tegler said. “Wingrove's single loss was to last year's 4th place finisher, and he showed some really good play in all of his matches. Both the 1D & 2S positions had 3-way ties for 1st place at 4-1 and lost those tiebreaks by a hair to end up in third. Haeffner and Rice continue to grow as a team, and were very impressive in all of their matches.”

Earning the highest finish at the Orangemen’s Invite was Wingrove getting second by going 4-1. Carson Vachal in the No. 2 singles and Adam Haeffner and Jace Rice in No. 1 doubles also went 4-1 but ended up getting third.

Zac Hartman and Ty McElhose continue to improve at the No. 2 doubles and went 3-2 in their matches and got third.

With state just a few weeks away, Waverly amped up the competition level, taking on Class State Runner-Up from a season ago Skutt in a dual on Sept. 27.