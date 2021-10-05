Waverly Tennis take home title at Beatrice Invite

BEATRICE- The Waverly Boys Tennis Team added some hardware for the trophy case at Waverly High School by taking home first place at the Beatrice Invite on Oct. 1. A big reason for the result was all the members of the team who competed medaled.
“At the Beatrice Invite, all positions stepped up and played some of their best tennis of the year,” Waverly Coach Tammy Tegler said. “Wingrove's single loss was to last year's 4th place finisher, and he showed some really good play in all of his matches. Both the 1D & 2S positions had 3-way ties for 1st place at 4-1 and lost those tiebreaks by a hair to end up in third. Haeffner and Rice continue to grow as a team, and were very impressive in all of their matches.”
Earning the highest finish at the Orangemen’s Invite was Wingrove getting second by going 4-1. Carson Vachal in the No. 2 singles and Adam Haeffner and Jace Rice in No. 1 doubles also went 4-1 but ended up getting third.
Zac Hartman and Ty McElhose continue to improve at the No. 2 doubles and went 3-2 in their matches and got third.
With state just a few weeks away, Waverly amped up the competition level, taking on Class State Runner-Up from a season ago Skutt in a dual on Sept. 27.
Against the Skyhawks, the Vikings played well but only were able to win one match on the day. Skutt like they were a season ago, looks to be one of the teams to beat in Class B.
“We played great, but fell short against Skutt in almost all matches,” Waverly Coach Tammy Tegler said. “Skutt will likely be in the title run at State, and we were happy with the play that we saw.”
The one victory for Waverly came in the No. 6 singles slot by Hartman. He ended up winning by a final of 8-2 in his match.
In No. 1 singles, Wingrove who is listed as the No. 6 seed heading into the Oct. 14 and 15 State Tournament lost to No. 3 seed in Class B for the Skyhawks in Robert Seaton, by a final of 8-4.
Vachal had similar luck in his No. 2 singles match against another state favorite in Connor Barrett. He won one set and ended up losing his match 8-1.
Losing by scores of 8-2, were Rice in the No. 3 singles, McElhose in the No. 5 singles, and Hartman in the No. 6 singles. Haeffner in the No. 4 singles fell by a final of 8-3.
One of the closer matches during the dual came in the No. 2 doubles where Hartman and McElhose were bested by a score of 9-7. Haeffner and Rice in No. 1 doubles and Vachal and Wingrove in No. 3 doubles lost by identical results of 8-3.
This week, the Vikings competed in a dual at Beatrice on Oct. 5. Their final regular season event is a dual with Elkhorn at home on Oct. 7.