Waverly teams finished sixth at conference meet

HICKMAN – The Waverly cross country teams competed at the Eastern Midlands Conference Meet in Hickman on Oct. 8 on an unseasonable warm and breezy afternoon.

Freshman Shianne Benker led the girls team after crossing the finish line with a time of 24:11, good enough for 23rd place at the conference meet.

Senior Leah Rasmussen also finished among the top 30 runners at the meet. She completed the 5K course with a time of 24:37, good enough for 26th place at the conference meet.

Other Viking varsity runners included sophomore Chloe Waldo (31st, 25:54), freshman Ellie Bentjen (32nd, 26:09) and freshman Nora Erickson (33rd, 26:26).

The boys team finished sixth at the meet after scoring 78 team points.

Senior Conrad Schroeder had a great day at the conference meet and ended up fourth among 34 varsity runners with a time of 18:14.

Other Viking varsity runners included sophomore Jarrett Ballinger (21st, 19:22), sophomore Kolton Jueneman (26th, 19:49), junior Ryan Thraen (27th, 19:58), Daniel Kasparek (29th, 20:06) and sophomore Dominic Delahoyde (34th, 20:38).