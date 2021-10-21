Waverly takes down rated Cardinals in home matchup

On Oct. 12, the Class B No. 3 Waverly Volleyball Team hosted their final regular season home game against Class B No. 6 Omaha Duchesne. The Vikings left their homecourt on good terms, sweeping the Cardinals.
In the first two sets on the night, Waverly set the tone, playing nearly flawless volleyball. This resulted in a 25-9 and 25-12 victory over Duchesne.
The Cardinals play was better in the third, but the Vikings continued to stay one step ahead of them in a 25-20 set win and match victory.
The main reason for Waverly’s dominant performance was their .381 hitting percentage in the match. They also were able to drop in seven aces.
Bekka Allick led the Vikings with 18 kills and two aces, while both Jaelyn Dicke and Eden Moore finished with seven kills, and Mady Banitt and Kara Kassebaum had three kills.
At the net, Banitt also had a team-high six blocks. Kassebaum finished with four blocks, Hannah Allick picked up three blocks, and Bekka Allick and Moore had two.
Defensively, Hannah Allick had 36 assists and nine digs. Finishing with 15 digs was Bekka Allick and Karsen Vanscoy had 14 digs.
Later in the week, Waverly traveled to Class A No. 6 Omaha Westside. Similar to their match earlier in the season, the Warriors had the upper hand against the Vikings.
In the first set, Waverly was able to start the match off strong jumping out to a 17-13 lead thanks to a kill by Kassebaum in the middle. A kill by Bekka Allick, Kassebaum, and an ace by Bekka Alick helped the Vikings secure a 25-19 first set win.
After the first, the momentum shifted over to Westside who won the next three sets 25-20, 27-25, and 25-14.
In order to beat a quality team like the Warriors, you have to play mistake free volleyball. That certainly didn’t happen for Waverly, who had 23 errors in the match.
Despite losing, Bekka Allick put out a good performance with 30 kills. Kassebaum was second on the team with seven kills, Moore had six, Hannah Allick had four, Dicke came up with three, and Mady Banitt had one kill.
Recording 45 assists and ten digs was Hannah Allick, Bekka Allick had 26 digs, Karsen Vanscoy recorded 18 digs, and Joslyn Rice had 10 digs.
The Vikings final regular season match of the season is at Elkhorn on Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m.