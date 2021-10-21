Waverly takes down rated Cardinals in home matchup

On Oct. 12, the Class B No. 3 Waverly Volleyball Team hosted their final regular season home game against Class B No. 6 Omaha Duchesne. The Vikings left their homecourt on good terms, sweeping the Cardinals.

In the first two sets on the night, Waverly set the tone, playing nearly flawless volleyball. This resulted in a 25-9 and 25-12 victory over Duchesne.

The Cardinals play was better in the third, but the Vikings continued to stay one step ahead of them in a 25-20 set win and match victory.

The main reason for Waverly’s dominant performance was their .381 hitting percentage in the match. They also were able to drop in seven aces.

Bekka Allick led the Vikings with 18 kills and two aces, while both Jaelyn Dicke and Eden Moore finished with seven kills, and Mady Banitt and Kara Kassebaum had three kills.

At the net, Banitt also had a team-high six blocks. Kassebaum finished with four blocks, Hannah Allick picked up three blocks, and Bekka Allick and Moore had two.

Defensively, Hannah Allick had 36 assists and nine digs. Finishing with 15 digs was Bekka Allick and Karsen Vanscoy had 14 digs.