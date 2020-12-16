Waverly students send support to healthcare workers

WAVERLY – When Allison Stark received a bright yellow, hand-made thank you card while working at Bryan Medical Center’s East Campus on Thanksgiving, she was surprised to learn it was from Waverly High School students.
“People in the community are appreciating the hard work that we’re putting in to support their loved ones and keep them healthy,” Stark said. “It means a lot when we get to old cars like that from the kids.”
Stark, originally from Kearney, has lived in Waverly for five years and is an advanced practice registered nurse for the Inpatient Physician Associates hospital group that works with Bryan.
Stark said at the beginning the pandemic in March, they had received a lot of support, but over time the support has dwindled. To receive these cards, especially during the holidays, means a lot to Stark and her fellow healthcare workers.
Over 3,000 cards were handed out by Bryan’s leadership team on Thanksgiving from District 145 and schools in the Lincoln Public Schools district.
Bryan Healthcare Senior Development Officer Valerie Hunt said this was the goal of the cards. Hunt and the Bryan Foundation came up with the idea for cards as a way to show appreciation to the estimated 5,000 Bryan employees.
“I just wanted to find something,” Hunt said. “What else could we do to let them know that we do care and that we do support them?”
Because Hunt graduated from WHS in 2000, WHS was on the list. Hunt then reached out to WHS Art Teacher Amanda Bultman, who also was a Viking alum from the same year, to see if the art program would be interested.
“The art club really rallied around this project as a community service,” Hunt said.
Bultman said that the art club created about 300 cards, all designed by linoleum block stamps made by the club as a part of a lesson. The club and volunteers then came in on a day when Waverly did not have school to conduct the printmaking process with the 10 different designs the club had created.
After the cards were completed, Bultman reached out to other teachers to see if their classes would write individual notes on the cards. Bultman said she really enjoyed being able to do something positive for the community.
“It was fun and felt like we were actually doing something to take our minds off the negative and focus on what we could actually do to like help,” Bultman said. “Just letting them know that we were thinking about them, just promoting kindness and care.”
Hunt said they received a variation of messages on the cards, including some cards that had jokes or were all written in Spanish. In the end, Hunt said Bryan is thankful for the WHS students and Bultman.
“I think that’s just the beauty of having those come from students because they really do understand how to give you a real honest message and make you feel good,” Hunt said.
Hunt also said they will continue accepting cards into the new year and that items can be mailed to Bryan East or dropped off at the front desk.
For Stark, she said that since the cards came from her own community, the cards took a whole new meaning, especially with how busy Bryan has been.
“It’s just so nice to feel appreciated and supported,” Stark said.
