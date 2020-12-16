Waverly students send support to healthcare workers

Because Hunt graduated from WHS in 2000, WHS was on the list. Hunt then reached out to WHS Art Teacher Amanda Bultman, who also was a Viking alum from the same year, to see if the art program would be interested.

“The art club really rallied around this project as a community service,” Hunt said.

Bultman said that the art club created about 300 cards, all designed by linoleum block stamps made by the club as a part of a lesson. The club and volunteers then came in on a day when Waverly did not have school to conduct the printmaking process with the 10 different designs the club had created.

After the cards were completed, Bultman reached out to other teachers to see if their classes would write individual notes on the cards. Bultman said she really enjoyed being able to do something positive for the community.

“It was fun and felt like we were actually doing something to take our minds off the negative and focus on what we could actually do to like help,” Bultman said. “Just letting them know that we were thinking about them, just promoting kindness and care.”