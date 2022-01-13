Waverly starts second half of season at Lexington Invite

WAVERLY- After several weeks off, the Waverly bowling team got back to the grind at the Lexington Invite held at the Big Apple Fun Center in Kearney on Jan. 8. The Vikings finished fourth on the girl’s side by going 2-2 and the boy’s team went 1-3 and took home seventh place out of ten teams.

Early on the Waverly boys team struggled. They ended up losing to the host the Minutemen 7.5 to 0.5 and then were defeated by Boone Central/Newmann Grove 7-1.

The Vikings only win of the tournament was against Southern Valley 6-2 and then they ended the day with a loss to Lincoln Pius 6-2.

Ryan Threan was the top bowler for the boy’s team by shooting a 224. For his performance, Threan was selected to the All-Tournament Team as one of the top five bowlers.

Second, for Waverly was Zane Piening who shot a 181. 15 points back of him on the scoreboard was Brayden Waller with a 166.

The Vikings girls had the same exact result against Lexington, losing 7.5 to 0.5. They rebounded and defeated Boone Central/Newmann Grove 6-2 and Southern Valley 7-1.

Against a tough Pius squad, Waverly was shut out 8-0 to conclude the tournament.