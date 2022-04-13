Waverly shutout in pair of losses to conference foes

WAVERLY – Last week was tough for the Waverly girls soccer team, who was shut out in back-to-back games by Class B No. 2 Norris and Class B No. 8 Elkhorn. The Vikings lost a close 1-0 match to the Antlers at home on April 8 and were defeated 5-0 by the Titans on the road on April 4.

“I think sometimes we lack a little confidence that we can complete a pass,” Waverly Head Coach Joel Fritz said. “Then we just need to find a way to make that run once we do find a way to make that pass.”

Heading into the game against Elkhorn, Fritz had a feeling that the game might come down to one goal with just how evenly matched the Antlers and Waverly were on paper. He was exactly right, as Elkhorn scored the only goal of the game on a point blank shot to begin the second half of action.

Waverly had a few good shot attempts to begin the second half, but they soon were swallowed up as the ball moved onto the Antlers’ side of the field. That is how it would stay for the rest of the game as the Vikings struggled to put passes together and regain possession.

“We didn’t do a good job of possessing the ball and we were very reactive,” Fritz said. “We didn’t get any shots on goal in the first half, but I thought we did a better job of possessing it. We just didn’t do that in the second half.”

On Monday, the Vikings faced one of their toughest challenges of the season when they took on one of the top teams in Class B in Norris on the road. Waverly kept up for most of the first half with the Titans, but eventually, Norris broke lose at the end of the first half.

The scoring started for the Titans with a goal from Kennedy Sullivan at the 14:59 mark in the first half. They added a second point when Sophie Talero put Norris up 2-0 with 2:59 left in the half.

The Titans showed how well they could score from outside with some impressive long range shots that went for goals in the second half. Ella Klein, Reese Borer, and Sullivan for the second time in the game all scored from around the 10 yard line and out.

“Norris was a tough matchup and they’re going to do some really good things,” Fritz said. “They possessed the ball around us and we chased them.”

Waverly is the No. 5 seed for the Eastern Midlands Conference Girls Soccer Tournament this week. They played Class B No. 7 Blair on April 11 in the first round. The winner played at Class B No. 2 Norris in the semifinals on April 12.