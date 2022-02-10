Waverly sends two bowlers to state tournament

LINCOLN – Ryan Thraen and Braydon Waller became the first-ever state qualifiers for the Waverly bowling program at the A-3 District Bowling Tournament held at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln on Jan. 31. Finishing inside the top eight in third was Thraen with a score of 547 and Waller took fourth place by posting a 513.

As a team, the Viking boys took fourth place out of six teams by knocking down 2,944 pins over five games. Lincoln Pius X was the team state qualifier from the district with a 3,087 and Seward took second place with a 3,037.

For the girls, Waverly finished in sixth place with 2,470 pins knocked down. Fremont was the district champion with a score of 2,901 and Lincoln Pius X was the runner-up with a 2,645.

The Vikings’ Summer Wells and Izzy Holbien just missed out on qualifying for the state competition with ninth and 10th place finishes. Both girls were selected to the All-District Team for their performances.

Thraen and Waller competed on Feb. 7 in the NSAA State Bowling Singles Championships in Lincoln. Results from the state tournament can be found in the Feb. 17 edition of The Waverly News.