Waverly school board passes 2021-22 budget

WAVERLY – The total assessed value for property in Waverly school district rose by over 8%, pushing the number over $2 billion and helping to reduce the total tax levy by nearly 2.5 cents.

The District 145 Board of Education passed the 2021-22 budget and property tax resolution on Oct. 4 after holding public hearings for both.

Budget documents indicate the property valuation rose 8.19%, increasing from $1,872,523,671 in 2020-21 to $2,025,886,806 for the current budget year.

The district’s total operating budget increased just under 3%, from $22,343,968 last year to $23,709,396 for 2021-22. Because of the dramatic rise in property valuation, the total tax rate is $1.1404 per $100 of valuation. That compares to $1.653 in 2020-21. The amount being requested from taxpayers is $23,709,396 for the 2021-22 budget year, while $22,343,968 was requested the year before.

The bulk of the total operating budget comes from the general fund budget. The general fund budget increased 2.78%, moving from $27,363,348 to $28,125,362. Taxpayers will contribute $20,322,098 to the general fund through a $1.003 tax rate per $100 of valuation. The general fund tax rate in 2020-21 was $1.010, which raised $18,925.995 for the general fund budget.