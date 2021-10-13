Waverly school board passes 2021-22 budget

WAVERLY – The total assessed value for property in Waverly school district rose by over 8%, pushing the number over $2 billion and helping to reduce the total tax levy by nearly 2.5 cents.
The District 145 Board of Education passed the 2021-22 budget and property tax resolution on Oct. 4 after holding public hearings for both.
Budget documents indicate the property valuation rose 8.19%, increasing from $1,872,523,671 in 2020-21 to $2,025,886,806 for the current budget year.
The district’s total operating budget increased just under 3%, from $22,343,968 last year to $23,709,396 for 2021-22. Because of the dramatic rise in property valuation, the total tax rate is $1.1404 per $100 of valuation. That compares to $1.653 in 2020-21. The amount being requested from taxpayers is $23,709,396 for the 2021-22 budget year, while $22,343,968 was requested the year before.
The bulk of the total operating budget comes from the general fund budget. The general fund budget increased 2.78%, moving from $27,363,348 to $28,125,362. Taxpayers will contribute $20,322,098 to the general fund through a $1.003 tax rate per $100 of valuation. The general fund tax rate in 2020-21 was $1.010, which raised $18,925.995 for the general fund budget.
The rest of what makes up the total operating fund includes the special building fund, four bond funds and two Qualified Capital Purpose Undertaking Funds (QCPUF).
The special building fund budget decreased from $4.3 million last year to $2,413,329 for the current budget year. The tax rate went from $0.039 per $100 of valuation to $0.034, which will generate $707,071. That is $25,025 less than asked for the previous budget year.
The tax rates for the four bond funds and the two QCPUF went down about 10% each.
The school district was required to certify the budget and the property tax request resolution and forward it to the Lancaster County Clerk by Oct. 13.
In other business, the school board approved a negotiated agreement with the Waverly Transportation Association for bus driver salary. The new agreement includes a 3% raise for the hourly rate. The minimum hourly rate for bus drivers is now $21.00 per hour. Field trip drivers will be paid $15.86 per hour. The rate for washing buses was set at $10.30 per wash, with a maximum of three washes per week. To wash a smaller vehicle, the pay will be $8.24 per wash, also with a weekly minimum of three.
The board also gave the food service workers a raise. The minimum salary went from $11.41 an hour to $12.00.
