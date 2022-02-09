Waverly school board makes move toward selling Walton ball field

WAVERLY — The Walton Ball Field will likely soon have a new owner, after the District 145 Board of Education voted Monday to declare the property a surplus. That clears the way for the board to open the property to bids and sell the ball field for value.
The school district acquired the ball field in 1967 when Walton was incorporated into the Waverly district. Board member Scott Claycomb said the sale of the ball field has been a “touchy” subject for years because of its historical ties to the former Walton School.
The field is currently leased by the Lincoln Blackhawks youth baseball organization, which maintains the property, and according to its website, has invested $42,000 in improvements to the field. Claycomb said the district receives no income from owning the property.
Board President Andy Grosshans said the district has hung on to the property because of potential growth and rising property values along A Street.
“I know there’s a lot of sentiment that that land will explode in value someday, but we’ve said that since I started on the board 13 years ago,” he said.
Board member Jessie Zuniga asked why 2022 was the year that the district should sell the field after holding onto it for so long.
“We’ve been talking about this every year, but why are we (selling) it now?” she said.
At 1.82 acres, the property is not large enough for the district to make use of it, Superintendent Cory Worrell said, and the sale of the field could provide funding for a purchase that would be more beneficial to the district.
Walton lost a landmark from its early days when a building, across the street from the ball field, was purchased in 2006 and burnt down to make room for an auto body shop.
Zuniga said after the meeting that Walton citizens don’t want to see the ball field developed and have its history erased.
The board voted 5-1 to declare the field a surplus and move toward selling the property, with Zuniga voting against it.
In other district news, the board approved its 2022-23 academic calendar, which features a handful of new changes.
“One of the things we try to do is put a calendar together that makes sense academically but also makes sense for our families,” Worrell said.
Among the changes, students will have the Monday after Thanksgiving off, and the district will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day by taking it off. Worrell also said the calendar includes a “faux Spring Break” — two days off at the end of a week in March and two days off to start the next week.
Eagle Elementary will start the day five minutes earlier, at 8:10 a.m., and will dismiss five minutes later, at 3:10 p.m. Worrell said that move will give Eagle Elementary a more similar amount of instructional time to the district’s other elementary schools.
“We’re not perfect amongst the three elementaries, but we’re closer,” Worrell said.
Waverly High School’s start time will be 9 a.m. on Wednesdays in order to give teachers collaborative time in the morning. The start time will be 8:40 a.m. on the other days of the week.
“Right now, it’s very difficult for (teachers) to get together and work based on our schedule,” Worrell said.
