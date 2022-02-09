Waverly school board makes move toward selling Walton ball field

“We’ve been talking about this every year, but why are we (selling) it now?” she said.

At 1.82 acres, the property is not large enough for the district to make use of it, Superintendent Cory Worrell said, and the sale of the field could provide funding for a purchase that would be more beneficial to the district.

Walton lost a landmark from its early days when a building, across the street from the ball field, was purchased in 2006 and burnt down to make room for an auto body shop.

Zuniga said after the meeting that Walton citizens don’t want to see the ball field developed and have its history erased.

The board voted 5-1 to declare the field a surplus and move toward selling the property, with Zuniga voting against it.

In other district news, the board approved its 2022-23 academic calendar, which features a handful of new changes.

“One of the things we try to do is put a calendar together that makes sense academically but also makes sense for our families,” Worrell said.