Waverly school board deliberates redistricting proposal

WAVERLY – Discussions continued at the Dec. 6 District 145 Board of Education meeting regarding redistricting of its voting wards.
The board has until Dec. 31 to approve the new boundaries and is being aided by local government software company gWorks. Residents living in a certain ward elect a representative to serve on the board of education.
gWorks has been enlisted by other neighboring counties and school districts to assist in their redistricting requirements, too. Superintendent Cory Worrell said gWorks’s goal is to draw a map that balances out the populations in each ward as much as possible.
In its proposal for District 145, gWorks aimed for each ward to contain 1,891 people, and it got close. The ward with the highest deviation from the target number was Ward II, with 1,805 people.
Ward I representative Jessica Zuniga, however, expressed concern with the ward boundaries. She pointed out that in the new proposal, it would be possible for the first time for none of the board of education members to be from Eagle. She suggested the ward boundaries be adjusted to avoid that possibility.
Three of the six current school board members are from families whose children attend or attended Eagle Elementary.
“If at one point, as term limits go on and new people get voted in, and at one point down the line, all six members are from Waverly, I think that’s not going to sit real well with Eagle voters,” Zuniga said.
Worrell said he would reach out to gWorks to see if the lines could be redrawn to prevent an all-Waverly school board.
“It’s something we definitely need to be conscientious of,” he said.
The board will come together again at a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 20 to approve the new wards. If a consensus cannot be reached that night, the board will need to meet again before Dec. 31 to come to an agreement.
The Waverly News will continue to provide updates on the redistricting discussions.
Also of note at the school board meeting was the approval of a $31,000 bid to replace four light poles at the Eagle Elementary School baseball field.
Ward III representative Scott Claycomb said the four poles would replace four of the six existing poles. Rot was found in four of the current wooden poles, and those four will be replaced. Last winter, one of the poles fell down, which was replaced and paid for with insurance coverage. One of the original poles is still structurally sound and will remain. The new poles will be installed this spring.
“I think it’s the right thing to do to have poles over there that are safe,” Worrell said.
Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at sam.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.