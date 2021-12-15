 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waverly school board deliberates redistricting proposal
0 comments

Waverly school board deliberates redistricting proposal

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY – Discussions continued at the Dec. 6 District 145 Board of Education meeting regarding redistricting of its voting wards.

The board has until Dec. 31 to approve the new boundaries and is being aided by local government software company gWorks. Residents living in a certain ward elect a representative to serve on the board of education.

gWorks has been enlisted by other neighboring counties and school districts to assist in their redistricting requirements, too. Superintendent Cory Worrell said gWorks’s goal is to draw a map that balances out the populations in each ward as much as possible.

In its proposal for District 145, gWorks aimed for each ward to contain 1,891 people, and it got close. The ward with the highest deviation from the target number was Ward II, with 1,805 people.

Ward I representative Jessica Zuniga, however, expressed concern with the ward boundaries. She pointed out that in the new proposal, it would be possible for the first time for none of the board of education members to be from Eagle. She suggested the ward boundaries be adjusted to avoid that possibility.

Three of the six current school board members are from families whose children attend or attended Eagle Elementary.

“If at one point, as term limits go on and new people get voted in, and at one point down the line, all six members are from Waverly, I think that’s not going to sit real well with Eagle voters,” Zuniga said.

Worrell said he would reach out to gWorks to see if the lines could be redrawn to prevent an all-Waverly school board.

“It’s something we definitely need to be conscientious of,” he said.

The board will come together again at a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 20 to approve the new wards. If a consensus cannot be reached that night, the board will need to meet again before Dec. 31 to come to an agreement.

The Waverly News will continue to provide updates on the redistricting discussions.

Also of note at the school board meeting was the approval of a $31,000 bid to replace four light poles at the Eagle Elementary School baseball field.

Ward III representative Scott Claycomb said the four poles would replace four of the six existing poles. Rot was found in four of the current wooden poles, and those four will be replaced. Last winter, one of the poles fell down, which was replaced and paid for with insurance coverage. One of the original poles is still structurally sound and will remain. The new poles will be installed this spring.

“I think it’s the right thing to do to have poles over there that are safe,” Worrell said.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at sam.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.

0 comments

Tags

Get Waverly news delivered!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grosshans to face recall election
Waverly News

Grosshans to face recall election

WAVERLY – The Waverly Board of Education will hold a recall election in January after petitioners received the 88 signatures needed to force a vote to remove school board president Andy Grosshans from his position. 

The recall bid was filed by Rebecca Kellner-Ratzlaff following the board’s extension in July of a resolution that gives Waverly Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Cory Worrell the authority to make decisions on the district’s COVID-19 response without waiting for a scheduled school board meeting or calling a special meeting. 

“In passing this resolution, Mr. Grosshans silences the representation he was elected to uphold by his constituents,” Kellner-Ratzlaff wrote in her request for petitions filed on Sept. 7.

Grosshans’ defense statement included with the petition read: “For 12+ years, I have worked hard to make well-informed decisions to provide the students of District 145 with a safe environment in which to receive an outstanding education. In these difficult times, I hope for continued understanding and patience as we use key resources and area experts to do what’s in the best interest of all students.” 

The resolution was developed and approved at the start of the pandemic in April 2020, and the school board voted on July 5 to extend the resolution for the duration of the 2021-22 school year. 

Grosshans said the school’s attorney, Justin Knight, estimated that 90% of Nebraska school districts adopted similar resolutions in the 2020-21 school year, and approximately 40% readopted the resolutions for the current school year. Knight told Grosshans that many school districts felt like the worst of the pandemic had passed and that they could “let their guard down” for 2021-22.

“We didn’t feel that things were over yet and that we could afford to do that,” Grosshans said. “We felt it was important that Dr. Worrell had the ability to make quick decisions. These things with COVID can happen very, very rapidly, and if we have to rely on calling a meeting where it’s days out, then sometimes we’re losing valuable time.” 

The risk of COVID-19 transmission in Lancaster County is still high, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s risk dial.

In August, Worrell exercised his authority granted by the resolution, choosing to follow a recommendation from the LLCHD that children under the age of 12 wear masks in school. Masks are currently required for all pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students in District 145.

On Sept. 6, District 145 parents attended the school board’s regularly scheduled meeting to voice their concerns over the decision to require masks in school. One parent, Angie Stara, co-founded a Facebook group called “Unmask Our Dist. 145 Kids,” and wrote in an email to The Waverly News after the meeting explaining that the group’s goal was “to get the school board members to take back the power they gave to the superintendent, back in July, to make all COVID-related decisions solely by himself.”  

The next day, Kellner-Ratzlaff filed for the petition to recall Grosshans. She was part of the “Unmask Our Dist. 145 Kids” group and in August had been active in petitioning against the school board’s initial decision to require masks for the 2021-22 school year. Kellner-Ratzlaff could not be reached for comment. 

Grosshans said he understands why citizens are frustrated, but he said the district’s COVID-19 response has been geared toward ensuring students receive an in-person education.

“I’m like everybody, I don’t like wearing a mask any more than anybody else does,” Grosshans said. “But I have a responsibility to the students and staff of this district to do everything we can to keep people safe and healthy while also providing the best option for quality education.”

Grosshans was a write-in candidate for the Waverly school board Ward 4 seat in the 2020 election. He had previously served on the school board since 2008 but hadn’t planned to run for the seat in 2020. No other candidates filed to run by the March 2, 2020 deadline, and the pandemic made its first impact locally that month.

“I thought, well, I’ll go ahead and try to serve another term to help get through this really difficult time,” Grosshans said. “By that point, I had to run as a write-in candidate, and by its very nature, that’s going to attract a lot fewer votes.” 

He won the election with 101 votes out of 249 total. For a recall petition to be sufficient under state statute 32-1303 (1), it must receive signatures totaling at least 35% of the number of votes cast in the general election. Rounded up, 35% of 249 works out to 88. 

Now, the nearly 1,400 voters in Ward 4 will receive mail-in ballots that read: “Shall Andy Grosshans be removed from the office of the Board of Education of Lancaster County School District 55-145, a/k/a Waverly School District 145?” Voters will then check “Yes” or “No.” Ballots must be returned to the Lancaster County Election Commission by 5 p.m. on Jan. 11.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at sam.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics