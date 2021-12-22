Waverly’s snow removal crew ready for winter

WAVERLY – Tracey Whyman has seen just about everything that Nebraska winters can throw his way.
In his 25 years with the Waverly Public Works Department, he’s plowed snow as early as October and as late as May. And when duty calls, the scope of the task before him is often subject to change.
“March and April could be really warm, and then all of a sudden, we get a huge amount of snow the next couple days,” Whyman said.
He and his team of seven have had some extra time to prepare for winter this year – the first time they sent out the plows was on Dec. 10 for a nighttime storm that left just an inch or two of snow. The crew made quick work of it.
Most years, though, Whyman starts thinking about winter weather in September because, as he says, you never know.
That means Whyman has to keep his plowing vehicles handy at the Waverly Maintenance Shop for a significant chunk of the year, rather than stashing them at a storage facility north of town. He devotes much of his year to upkeep on the plows and preparing the chemicals used to rid streets of ice.
The first line of defense against slippery roads is salt, but they also go through loads of a salt brine mixture, which is stocked in two 3,000 gallon tanks against the maintenance shop’s back wall.
“That usually lasts us about three storms, so we’re pretty well set up,” Whyman said.
The brine gets sprayed behind plows as they move down the street and jump-starts the deicing process. Granular salt is useful, but not when the ice drops below about 15 degrees. Salt brine, Whyman said, can help salt melt ice down to minus 6 degrees. If that doesn’t work, magnesium chloride is mixed in and can melt ice down to about minus 20 degrees.
“Salt needs a little liquid to get it started,” Whyman said. “So it just helps to give a little boost.”
Whyman’s crew makes the brine in house, a process that typically requires 200 tons of salt every year. Last year, when eastern Nebraska received close to 50 inches of snow, they used closer to 300 tons of salt.
If this winter is at all like last year’s, the snow plow crew can expect at least a few daylong jobs, and might hole up at the maintenance shop for a night or two. Most snowstorms can be cleaned up in about six hours, though, Whyman said.
“There was one storm last year where we worked until like one o’clock in the morning,” he said. “And then a couple of us camped out here, and we got up at about 5 a.m., went back out and kind of touched everything up.”
He said the best compliment his crew can receive is if the public works phone lines stay silent in the days after a snowstorm. Despite the immense amounts of snow last year – some snow drifts topped out above Whyman’s head – the crew kept most Waverly drivers happy.
“Even though we had a lot of snow, we didn’t have a lot of complaints,” Whyman said.
When he does field complaints about his team’s work, he said it’s usually because the plows piled snow at the end of a person’s driveway. The best way to avoid that, Whyman said, is to wait to scoop driveways until after the plows have done their work. He also said it’s prudent for citizens to move their cars off the street, unless they want to dig their cars out of a snow drift.
With all 11 snow plow vehicles moved in from the storage facility north of town and thousands of gallons of salt brine on hand, Waverly’s snow removal team has what it needs to handle the first few punches that winter throws.
“We’re all ready to go,” Whyman said.
Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at sam.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.