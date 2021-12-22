 Skip to main content
Waverly’s snow removal crew ready for winter
Waverly’s snow removal crew ready for winter

Snow Crew

READY TO GO: One of the Waverly Public Works Department’s plow vehicles is ready to go when the snow flies. The truck is over 15 years old, but yearly upkeep has it ready to handle the worst of the coming winter. (Staff Photo by Sam Crisler)

WAVERLY – Tracey Whyman has seen just about everything that Nebraska winters can throw his way. 

In his 25 years with the Waverly Public Works Department, he’s plowed snow as early as October and as late as May. And when duty calls, the scope of the task before him is often subject to change. 

“March and April could be really warm, and then all of a sudden, we get a huge amount of snow the next couple days,” Whyman said.  

He and his team of seven have had some extra time to prepare for winter this year – the first time they sent out the plows was on Dec. 10 for a nighttime storm that left just an inch or two of snow. The crew made quick work of it. 

Most years, though, Whyman starts thinking about winter weather in September because, as he says, you never know. 

That means Whyman has to keep his plowing vehicles handy at the Waverly Maintenance Shop for a significant chunk of the year, rather than stashing them at a storage facility north of town. He devotes much of his year to upkeep on the plows and preparing the chemicals used to rid streets of ice. 

The first line of defense against slippery roads is salt, but they also go through loads of a salt brine mixture, which is stocked in two 3,000 gallon tanks against the maintenance shop’s back wall. 

“That usually lasts us about three storms, so we’re pretty well set up,” Whyman said. 

The brine gets sprayed behind plows as they move down the street and jump-starts the deicing process. Granular salt is useful, but not when the ice drops below about 15 degrees. Salt brine, Whyman said, can help salt melt ice down to minus 6 degrees. If that doesn’t work, magnesium chloride is mixed in and can melt ice down to about minus 20 degrees.

“Salt needs a little liquid to get it started,” Whyman said. “So it just helps to give a little boost.”

Whyman’s crew makes the brine in house, a process that typically requires 200 tons of salt every year. Last year, when eastern Nebraska received close to 50 inches of snow, they used closer to 300 tons of salt. 

If this winter is at all like last year’s, the snow plow crew can expect at least a few daylong jobs, and might hole up at the maintenance shop for a night or two. Most snowstorms can be cleaned up in about six hours, though, Whyman said.

“There was one storm last year where we worked until like one o’clock in the morning,” he said. “And then a couple of us camped out here, and we got up at about 5 a.m., went back out and kind of touched everything up.”

He said the best compliment his crew can receive is if the public works phone lines stay silent in the days after a snowstorm. Despite the immense amounts of snow last year – some snow drifts topped out above Whyman’s head – the crew kept most Waverly drivers happy.

“Even though we had a lot of snow, we didn’t have a lot of complaints,” Whyman said.

When he does field complaints about his team’s work, he said it’s usually because the plows piled snow at the end of a person’s driveway. The best way to avoid that, Whyman said, is to wait to scoop driveways until after the plows have done their work. He also said it’s prudent for citizens to move their cars off the street, unless they want to dig their cars out of a snow drift. 

With all 11 snow plow vehicles moved in from the storage facility north of town and thousands of gallons of salt brine on hand, Waverly’s snow removal team has what it needs to handle the first few punches that winter throws.

“We’re all ready to go,” Whyman said.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at sam.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.

Grosshans to face recall election
Waverly News

Grosshans to face recall election

  • Updated

WAVERLY – The Waverly Board of Education will hold a recall election in January after petitioners received the 88 signatures needed to force a vote to remove school board president Andy Grosshans from his position. 

The recall bid was filed by Rebecca Kellner-Ratzlaff following the board’s extension in July of a resolution that gives Waverly Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Cory Worrell the authority to make decisions on the district’s COVID-19 response without waiting for a scheduled school board meeting or calling a special meeting. 

“In passing this resolution, Mr. Grosshans silences the representation he was elected to uphold by his constituents,” Kellner-Ratzlaff wrote in her request for petitions filed on Sept. 7.

Grosshans’ defense statement included with the petition read: “For 12+ years, I have worked hard to make well-informed decisions to provide the students of District 145 with a safe environment in which to receive an outstanding education. In these difficult times, I hope for continued understanding and patience as we use key resources and area experts to do what’s in the best interest of all students.” 

The resolution was developed and approved at the start of the pandemic in April 2020, and the school board voted on July 5 to extend the resolution for the duration of the 2021-22 school year. 

Grosshans said the school’s attorney, Justin Knight, estimated that 90% of Nebraska school districts adopted similar resolutions in the 2020-21 school year, and approximately 40% readopted the resolutions for the current school year. Knight told Grosshans that many school districts felt like the worst of the pandemic had passed and that they could “let their guard down” for 2021-22.

“We didn’t feel that things were over yet and that we could afford to do that,” Grosshans said. “We felt it was important that Dr. Worrell had the ability to make quick decisions. These things with COVID can happen very, very rapidly, and if we have to rely on calling a meeting where it’s days out, then sometimes we’re losing valuable time.” 

The risk of COVID-19 transmission in Lancaster County is still high, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s risk dial.

In August, Worrell exercised his authority granted by the resolution, choosing to follow a recommendation from the LLCHD that children under the age of 12 wear masks in school. Masks are currently required for all pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students in District 145.

On Sept. 6, District 145 parents attended the school board’s regularly scheduled meeting to voice their concerns over the decision to require masks in school. One parent, Angie Stara, co-founded a Facebook group called “Unmask Our Dist. 145 Kids,” and wrote in an email to The Waverly News after the meeting explaining that the group’s goal was “to get the school board members to take back the power they gave to the superintendent, back in July, to make all COVID-related decisions solely by himself.”  

The next day, Kellner-Ratzlaff filed for the petition to recall Grosshans. She was part of the “Unmask Our Dist. 145 Kids” group and in August had been active in petitioning against the school board’s initial decision to require masks for the 2021-22 school year. Kellner-Ratzlaff could not be reached for comment. 

Grosshans said he understands why citizens are frustrated, but he said the district’s COVID-19 response has been geared toward ensuring students receive an in-person education.

“I’m like everybody, I don’t like wearing a mask any more than anybody else does,” Grosshans said. “But I have a responsibility to the students and staff of this district to do everything we can to keep people safe and healthy while also providing the best option for quality education.”

Grosshans was a write-in candidate for the Waverly school board Ward 4 seat in the 2020 election. He had previously served on the school board since 2008 but hadn’t planned to run for the seat in 2020. No other candidates filed to run by the March 2, 2020 deadline, and the pandemic made its first impact locally that month.

“I thought, well, I’ll go ahead and try to serve another term to help get through this really difficult time,” Grosshans said. “By that point, I had to run as a write-in candidate, and by its very nature, that’s going to attract a lot fewer votes.” 

He won the election with 101 votes out of 249 total. For a recall petition to be sufficient under state statute 32-1303 (1), it must receive signatures totaling at least 35% of the number of votes cast in the general election. Rounded up, 35% of 249 works out to 88. 

Now, the nearly 1,400 voters in Ward 4 will receive mail-in ballots that read: “Shall Andy Grosshans be removed from the office of the Board of Education of Lancaster County School District 55-145, a/k/a Waverly School District 145?” Voters will then check “Yes” or “No.” Ballots must be returned to the Lancaster County Election Commission by 5 p.m. on Jan. 11.

