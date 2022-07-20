Waverly’s season comes to bitter end in extra innings

PLATTSMOUTH- For the second time in the Class B Area 2 Tournament, the Waverly Empire Netting and Fence juniors met up with Springfield on July 11. Unlike the 7-4 win two days prior, this time Waverly lost 6-3 ending their season and their shot at defending their state title from last year.

After falling behind 2-0 through three innings, the juniors were finally able to get on the board with one run in the bottom of the fourth. It came off the bat of Nate Leininger out of the leadoff position with a solo homer to left field.

Trailing 3-1 in the fifth, Waverly tied the game up at three with two runs put up.

James Schmidt, Hunter Thoms, and Brody Phillips all singled to load the bases with no outs. Another single from Nolan Maahs and then a hit into a double play from Leininger drove in two runs for the juniors.

The game remained tied up until the top of the eighth in extra innings. Springfield took advantage of three straight walks issued by Waverly which ended up resulting in three runs.

With three outs left to work with, the juniors were able to get two baserunners on with a single from Zach Schawang and Tyler Wiexelman getting walked. It ended up not amounting to anything, with a strikeout ending the game.

Coming up with two hits and one run batted in was Maahs, while Leininger had one hit and one RBI.

Elijah Russel was the starter and went six innings, gave up one earned run, and registered six strikeouts. In relief, Hunter Thoms pitched two innings, gave up three earned runs, and had three strikeouts.

Winning the Area 2 Tournament was Plattsmouth who was the top seed. Waverly finishes the year with a record of 13-11 overall.