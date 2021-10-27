Waverly runners relish State Cross Country experience

Kearney- The Waverly Cross Country Team had three runners compete in the Class B State Cross Country Championships at the Kearney Country Club on Oct. 22. Shianne Benker had the top performance for the Vikings getting 46th in the girl’s race, while Millie Waldo got 67th and Daniel Kasparek earned 74th in the boy’s race.
Benker started the first mile of the girl’s race in 37th place clocking a 6:34. By mile two she had fallen back to 54th and had a split of 14:02. By the end of the race, Benker picked up eight more spots and finished in a time of 22:01.6. Her average mile split for the race was 7:06.
Also getting off to a good start was Waldo, who went through the first mile in 47th and had a time of 6:36. At the two-mile marker, she had fallen back to 70th and had run a 14:22. She would end up losing six more spots in the final mile and finished in a time of 22:38.10. Her average mile pace for the three-mile race was 7:18.
In the boy’s race, Kasparek started in 55th after the first mile and had a time of 5:36. He was 67th by the second mile and clocked a 12:04. He would lose seven more spots in the last mile and ended up running a 19:18.20. His average mile split for the race was 6:13.
When asked about the experience there was an overall consensus from the group that this was an exciting event. Especially for Benker and Kasparek who were first-time qualifiers for the state meet.
“I was really pumped just to get here,” Benker said. “It was really exciting and kind of a liberating experience.”
For Waldo in her second state meet, she stated it was an accomplishment to get back to the biggest stage in cross country.
“State overall is a pretty big thing and it’s exciting to be able to get into it,” Waldo said. “This is a pretty hard course and there are a lot of people around to support you. It definitely gets the adrenaline going.”
Kasparek stated this experience opened his eyes to the competition level at a state event like this. He said it will better prepare him for what’s to come in the future.
“This experience opens your eyes to how good of runners there are, and it pushes you to become a better runner yourself,” Kasparek said. “This will definitely help me in the future, knowing what it takes to compete at this level.”
For the second year in a row, Madison Seiler of Gering was the individual champion on the girl’s side in a time of 19:25.5. Winning the team title was Norris with 24 points and Bennington got runner-up with 45 points.
Mesuidi Ejerso of South Sioux City picked up his first individual cross country state title in the boy’s race by clocking a 16:28.7. Lexington was the team champion with 34 points and Omaha Skutt Catholic took second with 38 points.