Waverly runners relish State Cross Country experience

Kearney- The Waverly Cross Country Team had three runners compete in the Class B State Cross Country Championships at the Kearney Country Club on Oct. 22. Shianne Benker had the top performance for the Vikings getting 46th in the girl’s race, while Millie Waldo got 67th and Daniel Kasparek earned 74th in the boy’s race.

Benker started the first mile of the girl’s race in 37th place clocking a 6:34. By mile two she had fallen back to 54th and had a split of 14:02. By the end of the race, Benker picked up eight more spots and finished in a time of 22:01.6. Her average mile split for the race was 7:06.

Also getting off to a good start was Waldo, who went through the first mile in 47th and had a time of 6:36. At the two-mile marker, she had fallen back to 70th and had run a 14:22. She would end up losing six more spots in the final mile and finished in a time of 22:38.10. Her average mile pace for the three-mile race was 7:18.

In the boy’s race, Kasparek started in 55th after the first mile and had a time of 5:36. He was 67th by the second mile and clocked a 12:04. He would lose seven more spots in the last mile and ended up running a 19:18.20. His average mile split for the race was 6:13.