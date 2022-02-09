Waverly residential, commercial building held steady in 2021

WAVERLY – As Waverly’s population continues to grow, so too do its housing developments, which have weathered the pandemic and are reaching their capacities. The past year continued a trend of consistent residential growth in Waverly, and it appears that more houses, townhomes and apartments are on the horizon in 2022.
In the past five years, Waverly Building Inspector and Zoning Administrator Mike Palm has received an average of 45 residential building permit applications per year, and that includes a down year in 2019 when 27 permits were filed. He said building slowed down earlier this winter, but it’s starting to pick up again.
“It seems like there’s a high demand,” Palm said. “Whenever I see a for sale sign, it seems like it doesn’t stay up for very long.”
Aspen Builders President Bob Benes can attest to that. Aspen Builders is the principal developer in Waverly’s Anderson North Park subdivision, and he said the housing market remains hot, despite increased construction costs and labor shortages.
“Everything is just so busy, and the demand for housing is just crazy,” he said.
Waverly is a prime location, too, he said, which is why he continues to invest in the city. And its schools and small-town atmosphere are attractive for young families.
“People want to come to Waverly, raise a family and send their kids to a great school. That’s super important to them,” he said.
Palm said there were 45 residential building permits filed in 2021, most of which were in Anderson North Park. As the Riley subdivision south of Amberly Road has filled out, the expanding Anderson North Park has become one of the few Waverly developments in which to build a home.
“We had other subdivisions, and as those filled out, (Anderson) has become the go-to place to go,” Benes said. “There's no other place to go, so that's part of the reason this has been busier.”
Benes said Anderson North Park is currently out of lots, but he said they plan to pave the next addition this spring, which will free up 19 more lots.
“We already have probably a fourth of those lots spoken for with houses on them,” he said.
The phase after that will make room for up to 35 new houses, he said, and will be ready later this summer. Benes said he thinks Anderson North Park will be filled out within the next four years if it continues at its current rate of growth.
He said Aspen has been behind a few permit applications in Riley, too, with townhomes and the new Waverly Child Development Center under construction in the area. He hinted at a plan for a new apartment complex near Riley, but he said nothing is finalized yet.
Palm said he received two commercial building permits in 2021 – he’s averaged between two and three since 2017. One was for the new daycare, and the other was for an additional building at Waverly Mini Self-Storage.
He hasn’t received any commercial permits yet in 2022, but he said that’s likely to change.
“I’ve been getting a lot of inquiries about new commercial development this year that may get done,” he said.
Benes may have something to do with that, but he declined to go into specifics.
“We are working on a few more real big (commercial) things,” he said. “We just don’t have anything solid that we can talk about yet. But hopefully soon.”
He said people in Waverly are hoping that new dining and shopping options will pop up, but Benes said a lack of commercial space forces prospective business owners to wait for buildings to sprout.
“Just be patient,” he said. “Things will come.”