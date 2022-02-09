Waverly residential, commercial building held steady in 2021

“People want to come to Waverly, raise a family and send their kids to a great school. That’s super important to them,” he said.

Palm said there were 45 residential building permits filed in 2021, most of which were in Anderson North Park. As the Riley subdivision south of Amberly Road has filled out, the expanding Anderson North Park has become one of the few Waverly developments in which to build a home.

“We had other subdivisions, and as those filled out, (Anderson) has become the go-to place to go,” Benes said. “There's no other place to go, so that's part of the reason this has been busier.”

Benes said Anderson North Park is currently out of lots, but he said they plan to pave the next addition this spring, which will free up 19 more lots.

“We already have probably a fourth of those lots spoken for with houses on them,” he said.

The phase after that will make room for up to 35 new houses, he said, and will be ready later this summer. Benes said he thinks Anderson North Park will be filled out within the next four years if it continues at its current rate of growth.