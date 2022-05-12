Waverly reaches B-2 District Final with pair of wins

OMAHA- One game now stands between Waverly and the Class B State Baseball Tournament after starting the B-2 District Tournament off 2-0 at Omaha Skutt. The Vikings first took down Twin River 10-0 on May 6 and then defeated Nebraska City 2-0 on May 7.

Against the Titans, Waverly was able to create separation in the bottom of the first with four runs.

Jake Bream started the game off with a single to center and then Payton Engel was walked. Coming through with a double to right field was Drew Miller that scored both runners.

Drew Miller ended up scoring during the next at-bat on an error by the pitcher and then Wyatt Fanning came home on an error by the left fielder.

After being held scoreless in the second, Riley Marsh and Fanning started the bottom of the third off with two singles. Back-to-back doubles by Bruin Sampson and Luke Powell tacked on three more runs making it a 7-0 lead for the Vikings.

A single by Kaden Harris in the infield and a triple to right field by Engel scored Kaden Harris and Levi Powell to make it a 9-0 game.

The ten rule was put in play in the bottom of the fourth with one run put across by Waverly. With a runner in scoring position, Jarrett Ballinger grounded out to second scoring Eli Russel.

A groundout and then two strikeouts by Sampson retired Twin River.

Drew Miller and Powell both finished with one hit and two runs driven in during the contest. Coming through with one RBI were Kaden Harris, Engel, Ballinger, and Sampson.

Pitching five innings with one hit given up and ten strikeouts was Sampson.

This moved the Vikings on to a matchup with Nebraska City the next day. It was a pitching duel throughout the game, with Waverly scoring the only two runs in the bottom of the fifth.

The scoring opportunity for the Vikings started with one out. Jake Bream was first walked and then Kaden Harris singled to right field.

With two outs, both runners were going on any hit when Drew Miller sent a ball to right field. The Pioneers weren’t able to catch the hit and as a result, they both scored.

Finishing with three hits was Kaden Harris and Fanning, Ballinger, and Powell all had one hit. Nash Peterson pitched all seven innings giving up one hit and had seven strikeouts.

Waverly took on Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt for a chance to get to state on May 9 at Omaha Skutt. Results from that game can be found in the May 19 Waverly News.