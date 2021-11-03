 Skip to main content
Waverly man severely injured in weekend accident
Waverly man severely injured in weekend accident

The Waverly News

WAVERLY – A Waverly man was flown by medical helicopter to a Lincoln hospital early Saturday morning after a single-car rollover crash in rural Lancaster County, according to the sheriff’s office. 

Capt. John Vik said deputies found the 23-year-old’s Dodge Ram on its side in an embankment about 50 yards east of 176th Street, near Bluff Road, just before 5 a.m. on Saturday.

A group of bystanders had already converged on the wreckage, Vik said. 

The man suffered traumatic injuries in the crash, Vik said, and remained hospitalized on Monday in “critical but stable condition.” 

Vik said there’s no indication that drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash. It’s unclear if the man was wearing his seat belt, Vik said.

