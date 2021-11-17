Waverly looks push past the District Final this season

Waverly- Over the last five years, the Waverly Girls Basketball Team has experienced some of their most success in recent history. They made a Class B State Championship Game in 2016 and returned to the semifinals in 2019.
Last year, the Vikings battled through a losing season but got hot at the right time. They got all the way to the District Final, where they came up short against the Crete Cardinals by nine points.
Waverly loses experience off that team in Leah Rasmussen who was an Honorable-Mention All-State Selection but return a number of other talented starters.
“Our expectations are we make another District Final,” Waverly Head Coach John Cockerill said. “Hopefully we will be able to make that next step past the District Final with a win.”
Returning from last year’s squad, who made an impact on the court, is Abigail Carter and Emelia Rourke. On top of that, Paige Radenslaben and Carter were selected as Honorable-Mention All-State for Class B.
The upperclassmen for the Vikings weren’t satisfied with how last year ended and went to work in the offseason to keep improving. This meant both putting up lots of shots and hitting the weight room.
“We had a lot of players who worked really hard this year in the offseason,” Cockerill said. “We had Paige Radenslaben who made 10,000 three’s and I know that our seniors have been working very hard in the weight room.”
With the talent Waverly has returning, there is no doubt they have the makings to be a competitive team in Class B. The tone for the season is going to be set in practice and how hard they push each other.
“I think some of the biggest keys for this group are their love for each other and just enjoying the game together,” Cockerill said. “I think this group really needs to have each other’s back and push each other each and every day in practice.”
The Vikings open up the season on the road against Grand Island Northwest who has been a tough team in Class B the last few seasons on December 12. Other tough games include home matchups against the defending state champs Elkhorn North on Dec. 17 and Norris who was in the Class B State Title game a year ago on Jan. 6.