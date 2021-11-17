Waverly looks push past the District Final this season

Waverly- Over the last five years, the Waverly Girls Basketball Team has experienced some of their most success in recent history. They made a Class B State Championship Game in 2016 and returned to the semifinals in 2019.

Last year, the Vikings battled through a losing season but got hot at the right time. They got all the way to the District Final, where they came up short against the Crete Cardinals by nine points.

Waverly loses experience off that team in Leah Rasmussen who was an Honorable-Mention All-State Selection but return a number of other talented starters.

“Our expectations are we make another District Final,” Waverly Head Coach John Cockerill said. “Hopefully we will be able to make that next step past the District Final with a win.”

Returning from last year’s squad, who made an impact on the court, is Abigail Carter and Emelia Rourke. On top of that, Paige Radenslaben and Carter were selected as Honorable-Mention All-State for Class B.

The upperclassmen for the Vikings weren’t satisfied with how last year ended and went to work in the offseason to keep improving. This meant both putting up lots of shots and hitting the weight room.