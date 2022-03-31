Waverly knocks off Wahoo in home dual

LINCOLN – The Waverly boys golf team kicked off their 2022 campaign with two home duals at the Crooked Creek golf course in Lincoln against Lincoln Pius X on March 21 and Wahoo on March 24. The Vikings defeated the Warriors 176 to 185 and lost to the Thunderbolts 189 to 199.

The top performer for Waverly against Wahoo was Jace Rice and John Wall who both ended up carding a 42 for nine holes. Three strokes back of them was Ethan Rosenthal with a score of 45.

Tyler Erlandson landed in the four spot for the Vikings by finishing the day with a 47. Rounding out the varsity team score for Waverly was Carter Lee with a 55.

The Waverly junior varsity also put together some good scores with the twin duo of Royce and Grey Klucas. Royce had the third best score recorded on the day for a Viking golfer with a 43, and Grey finished just under 50 by carding a 49. Two strokes behind was William Foster who shot a 51, while Hayden Knickerbocker carded a 61, and Colby Wood finished with a 67.

Against Pius, Waverly didn’t have the start to the season they were looking for. Their scores were much higher than they had anticipated them to be.

“The scores were much higher than I expected, this is an experienced group, so we have some work to do,” Waverly Head Coach Mike Coblens said.

Wall and Erlandson paced the Vikings by shooting 47s. Two strokes back of them were Nolan Eikerman and Rice who ended up with 49s.

Finishing very close together with their scores were Lee and Rosenthal. Lee ended up shooting a 50 and Rosenthal ended up carding a 51.

Evyn Gress was the sixth golfer for Waverly, shooting a 56 for nine holes.

The Vikings competed in their first tournament this past week when they traveled to Tiburon Golf Course and took part in the Gretna Invite on March 29.