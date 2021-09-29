Waverly knocks off Knights in convincing fashion

ELKHORN – The Class B No. 5 Waverly football team earned a convincing 38-7 victory over Mount Michael Benedictine on the road on Sept. 24.
Getting the Vikings going on the defensive side of the ball was Cooper Skrobecki. He had a six-yard interception return for a touchdown that put Waverly in front 7-0.
The Vikings mounted a successful drive at the end of the first quarter, but it was stopped by the Knights’ defense. They ended up getting three points out of it on a 38-yard field goal by Devin Moore that made it 10-0 Waverly at the end of the first.
A barrage of points was scored by the Vikings in the second quarter of action.
The first touchdown came on a 46-yard run by Eddie Johnson. After the made extra point by Moore, Waverly had a 17-point advantage.
Cole Murray got in on the action completing a 62-yard strike to AJ Heffelfinger for a score to put the Vikings up 24-0.
Murray not only beat the Knights with his arm, but also with his legs in the quarter. He was able to run in the third touchdown of the second for Waverly from one yard out.
The final touchdown of the quarter for the Vikings was a two-yard pass from Try Jackson to Samuel Schernikau that gave Waverly a commanding 38-0 halftime edge.
Both defenses played tough in the third quarter, which resulted in no points being scored. Mount Michael got their first points of the game on a 10-yard touchdown pass in the fourth.
Altogether, the Knights were held to 155 yards of total offense in the game. They also had five turnovers.
Murray had two completions in the game for 69 yards and one score. Completing three of his five passes was Jackson for a grand total of 24 yards and one touchdown.
On the receiving end of those touchdown throws were Heffelfinger with 62 yards and Schernikau with 14 yards after the catch. Both Tyler Brewer and Riley Marsh had one catch apiece for 10 and seven yards.
Johnson gained 64 yards on only three carries in the game and had one touchdown. Finishing behind him was Nolan Maahs with 45 rushing yards and Preston Harms with 34.
Defensively Trevor Brown, Kaleb Axmann, Quinten Kastens and Wyatt Fanning all had a sack. Axmann led the team in tackles with six and Skrobecki had five.
Intercepting two passes in the game was Caiden Rose and Skrobecki had one interception for a score. Both Powell and Fanning were able to recover one fumble in the contest.
Waverly is at home this week against Class B No. 7 Beatrice at 7 p.m. In their last game, the Orangemen knocked off Norris 35-21.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.