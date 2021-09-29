Waverly knocks off Knights in convincing fashion

Both defenses played tough in the third quarter, which resulted in no points being scored. Mount Michael got their first points of the game on a 10-yard touchdown pass in the fourth.

Altogether, the Knights were held to 155 yards of total offense in the game. They also had five turnovers.

Murray had two completions in the game for 69 yards and one score. Completing three of his five passes was Jackson for a grand total of 24 yards and one touchdown.

On the receiving end of those touchdown throws were Heffelfinger with 62 yards and Schernikau with 14 yards after the catch. Both Tyler Brewer and Riley Marsh had one catch apiece for 10 and seven yards.

Johnson gained 64 yards on only three carries in the game and had one touchdown. Finishing behind him was Nolan Maahs with 45 rushing yards and Preston Harms with 34.

Defensively Trevor Brown, Kaleb Axmann, Quinten Kastens and Wyatt Fanning all had a sack. Axmann led the team in tackles with six and Skrobecki had five.

Intercepting two passes in the game was Caiden Rose and Skrobecki had one interception for a score. Both Powell and Fanning were able to recover one fumble in the contest.