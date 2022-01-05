Waverly graduate, Lambie, is world record holder in cycling

His Midwestern origins would prove formative to his future accomplishments, providing the springboard to eventual cycling superstardom. He first tried individual pursuit cycling in a grass field north of Lawrence, Kan., that had been repurposed into a velodrome (a track cycling course). In individual pursuit, two cyclists line up on opposite sides of a 250-meter course and race to catch the other from behind or notch the faster time.

“It went great, with a few track records and wins on my first night,” he said.

It seemed Lambie had a knack for track racing, too. From there, he says he kept trying bigger races, domestic and around the world. He won his first national championship in 2017, which earned him a spot on the USA national team and the prestigious Team USA cycling jersey.

“It’s always a huge honor to get to represent the country at any domestic or international event,” he said. “I hope it inspires people as much as it inspires me.”

As the name implies, one-on-one competition is inherent to individual pursuit. But for Lambie, his No. 1 challenger is himself.