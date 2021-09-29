Waverly golfers take runner-up at Nebraska City Invite

NEBRASKA CITY – Despite not having one of their best meets of the year, the Waverly girls golf team found a way to get second place at the Nebraska City Invite held at Wildwood Golf Course on Sept. 20. Elkhorn North won the meet shooting a 342 and 419 was good enough for the Vikings to get second.

“This week has been a struggle for our golfers with scoring, however, the team did place second place in Nebraska City with a 419 with four medal winners,” Waverly Coach Michael Cobelens said.

The top finisher from Monday for Waverly was Tia Phaisan who broke 100, shooting a 99 to get fifth. Coming in seventh place was Mya Dubas who shot a 105 and Mallory Retzlaff carded a 107 to get 11th place. Sophie Bingham was the final medalist for the Vikings in 12th place overall with a score of 108.

The following day Waverly traveled to the Elkhorn Invite. This was a tough meet for the Vikings who were up against a lot of Class A schools at the meet.

“The Elkhorn invite was a challenge for our players with the terrain, tall rough and fast greens,” Cobelens said. “Girls shot 424 as a team and had no medal winners. The low score at Indian Creek was a 69 from Millard North, six Class A teams competed, and an 89 was the cut for a medal, tough field.”