Waverly goes to head-to-head with best in Class A in Lincoln

LINCOLN- The Class B No. 3 Waverly Volleyball team took a step up in class, playing all Class A schools at the Lincoln Southeast Tournament on Oct. 1-2. Considering the Vikings were still without Bekka Allick, who just returned from representing Team USA at the 18U FIVB World Championships where the U.S. earned bronze, they did good going 3-3.

“The team fought hard the entire tourney and to finish 3-3 in this tough Class A tournament is a great accomplishment,” Waverly Coach Terri Neujahr said. “Two of the matches got away from us, as we all thought we had chances to win them both but made a couple of errors that sent the tide the other direction. I’m really proud of how the team came together and fought to the end, despite that. We will be better because of this tourney.”

Waverly’s first match of the tournament was against Class A No. 8 Lincoln Pius X on Friday. The Vikings tried to keep it close with the Thunderbolts but ended up losing 25-20 and 25-18.

Both Kara Kassebaum and Jaelyn Dicke had six aces registered in the match. Joslyn Rice finished with three kills and Hannah Allick and Eden Moore had two kills.

Earning four blocks in the match was Mady Banitt, while Moore had three blocks, Dicke had two, and Allick, Kassebaum, and Rice each had one.