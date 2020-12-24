Waverly girls split contests in Elkhorn on back-to-back nights

ELKHORN – The Waverly girls basketball team earned their first victory of the season on Saturday when they were able to defeat Elkhorn High School 42-38.

Prior to defeating the Antlers, the Vikings traveled to Elkhorn North to take on the undefeated Timberwolves.

The Vikings trailed 24-10 at the half and the Wolves were able to coast to the 56-33 home win.

The Vikings played better offensively in the second half and scored 23 points, but the first half deficit proved insurmountable.

Abbie Carter led the Vikings in scoring with eight points.

Sophomore Anna Clarke added seven points in the road setback.

The Vikings were able to get back onto the floor less than 24 hours later against rival Elkhorn High School on Saturday afternoon.

The Vikings rallied in the second half, outscoring the Antlers 26-19 to pull out the 42-38 road victory.

Maci Steckelberg, Emelia Rourke and Macy Persinger all hit crucial third quarter 3-pointers and then a Leah Rasmussen hit one the fourth quarter which helped seal the Antlers fate.

Rourke led the Vikings with seven points. Carter added six more and Persinger chipped in five.

Waverly played Omaha Duchesne Academy on Monday and Crete on Tuesday. Results and photos will appear next week’s The News.