Waverly girls down ODA, fall at home to undefeated Cardinals

WAVERLY – The Waverly girls basketball team finished a flurry of pre-Christmas contest with their fourth game in five days against the undefeated Crete Cardinals at home on Dec. 22.

Prior to hosting the Cardinals, the Vikings traveled to Omaha to take on Duchesne Academy on Dec. 21.

The difference in the game was a 17-point third quarter for the Vikings while propelled them to the 38-27 victory.

The first half was a defensive battle which settled on a 12-9 lead for the Vikings. ODA managed just two points in the first eight minutes of the game.

Viking Paige Radenslaben scored seven of her nine points in the first half while providing most of the offense for the visitors.

Vikings Abbie Carter and Macy Persinger scored 15 of the Vikings 26 second half points, helping the visitors escape with the 11-point win.

Carter led the Vikings with 12 points.

Waverly was able to record the win despite making just one 3-pointer and converting on just nine of their 20 free throw attempts.

The Vikings returned to Waverly to play host to the third-ranked undefeated Crete Cardinals on Dec. 22.