Waverly gets back in win column with dominant win against Seward

WAVERLY – Several tough losses for the Waverly girls basketball team had them searching for a victory heading into their game with Seward on Jan. 15. The Vikings were able to pick up the win over the Bluejays by a final of 55-34.

Getting off to a fast start is exactly what Waverly did in the first. At the end of the quarter, they led by seven at 12-5.

The Vikings increased their point total up to 15 points in the second. After holding Seward to just seven points on defense, Waverly led 27-12 heading into the locker room.

In the third quarter, the Bluejays found a way to shake off their offensive woes from the first with 14 points as they outscored the Vikings by one. Waverly was still leading 40-26 with one quarter remaining.

Getting back on track offensively is what the Vikings did in the fourth. They dropped in 15 points and held Seward to just eight points as they pulled out a 21 point victory.

Anna Clarke was Waverly’s leading scorer with 13 points. Finishing with 10 points apiece were Annie Harms and Paige Radenslaben, Abbie Carter scored seven, Emelia Rourke had six, Parker Christiansen ended up with five and Lexi Adams finished with two points.

Waverly played at Bennington on Jan. 17. They are taking on Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo in a home contest at 6 p.m. on Jan. 20.