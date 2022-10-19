Waverly Fire and Rescue hosting its open house

WAVERLY – When members of the Waverly Fire and Rescue are on an emergency call, they don’t often get the opportunity to introduce themselves the way they would like to.

That’s a big reason why the department holds an open house once a year at their fire station. The 2022 edition takes place this Sunday, Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. to noon, and Fire Chief Jared Rains hopes to have a record crowd.

“Just come have a good time,” he said.

The department will be serving a breakfast of pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, hashbrowns and drinks. And other partner organizations will be present, including StarCare, Lincoln Electric System, the Nebraska State Patrol, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln-Lancaster County 911 and Paul Davis Restoration. Weather permitting, StarCare will be landing a helicopter nearby, and Waverly Fire and Rescue will be giving fire truck rides.

“It just allows people to know that we as a department work with all these entities together to provide the best service that we can to citizens,” Rains said.

At the open house, attendees will have the chance to learn about the equipment Waverly Fire and Rescue uses, including the department’s new fire truck, Waverly 30. But Rains said it will allow him and his members to explain where the department’s equipment might fall short.

“The community can kind of look and see what we’re dealing with now versus potentially where we could be,” he said. “That’s kind of why we stopped having the open house at the Waverly Community Foundation Building. We want people to see what we deal with every day.”

Plans for a new municipal building – which would house Waverly Fire and Rescue – have been in the works for about two years, but Rains said renderings of the potential building may be on display at the open house. If not, the open house will give Rains the opportunity to explain to people why an upgrade is needed.

“There’s no room for growth, there’s no room for extra equipment,” he said. “If I get a piece of equipment now, something’s got to sit outside or something’s got to be sold. So it’s not really allowing us to grow with the growth of the community.”

Other issues, Rains said, include a lack of overnight housing, training areas and meeting space.

“I don’t really like to stick an $800,000 fire truck outside just so we can have a meeting,” he said.

In February, the Waverly City Council contracted JEO Consulting Group to handle research and preliminary designs for the project. JEO will also help facilitate a community engagement meeting to gather public input. Final decisions on a new municipal building have not been made, and financing options have not been discussed publicly.

Rains said he hopes Waverly community members become involved in the discussion around the potential building when the time comes.

“Everybody has a say,” he said. “We kind of have one way of going with it, but things can always be changed.”

In the meantime, Rains would like to see the current building packed at Sunday’s open house.

“The community support is really what we’re hoping for,” he said. “For people to have our backs and know that we try our hardest and we always strive to be there.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.