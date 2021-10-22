Waverly FFA participates in feeding farmers

WAVERLY – The Waverly High School FFA chapter and Frontier Co-op worked together on Oct. 4 to pack bags to give to the farmers in and around the Waverly area.

Feeding farmers has been a tradition of the chapter and the co-op for around eight years, which has brought the Waverly FFA Chapter closer to the community.

The FFA chapter also collaborated with the Waverly High School FBLA, FCCLA and SkillsUSA to participate in Eek at the Creek on Saturday at the Camp Creek Threshers showgrounds. They decorated cars and dressed in costume to hand out candy during the trunk or treat event.

Upcoming events for October for the Waverly FFA chapter include Trick or Treat So Kids CAN Eat. On Oct. 25, a group of FFA members will go around neighborhoods in Waverly asking for donations of canned food items.