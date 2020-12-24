Waverly EMTs receive the COVID-19 vaccine

LINCOLN – Waverly Fire and Rescue Emergency Medical Technician Robin Hoffman wasn’t sure if he’d be given the COVID-19 vaccine Monday evening.
Because Hoffman had the viral disease back in October, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department informed Waverly Fire Chief Jared Rains that Hoffman might not be able to receive the first round of the vaccine. There were eight others who also received the vaccine, including Waverly Mayor Bill Gerdes and City Council Member Aaron Hummel, who are both EMTs with the Waverly Fire Department.
Despite this, Hoffman was one of the first of eight Waverly EMTs to take the vaccine after Rains was given the okay by the health department.
While he met a few bumps in the road, Hoffman’s decision to get the vaccine was easy.
“I think it’s the right thing to do,” Hoffman said. “(It’s) a good way to go on calls and help the community and still be safe.”
Fellow EMT and nurse Nancy Myer said while she was a little apprehensive about it because it had been completed so quickly, she feels good about her decision.
“Especially in our area of work and stuff like that, I think it’s very important to get it done, because we get exposed all the time,” Myer said.
As chief, Rains said it’s exciting to start slowing the spread, but as just a member of the department he also felt some hesitation which was why he opted to not take the vaccine with his volunteers.
“I’m kind of apprehensive a little bit because it’s so new,” Rains said. “We haven’t heard any real bad side effects from people.”
Rains said he does plan to take the vaccine, but will in the future.
“It’s a big commitment for somebody to step up to something that’s unknown and say, ‘Sure, I’ll go ahead and do it,’” Rains said. “But I’m excited to get that next step. Hopefully we can start curbing this.”
Rains first learned of the potential for his volunteers to get the vaccine when he received a phone call about a month ago asking how many of his volunteers would be interested.
Then on Dec. 16, Rains got a call from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department informing him of a tentative date for the vaccine. By Dec. 17, Rains confirmed that he and his EMTs would be headed to the health department Monday.
“It happened pretty quick,” Rains said.
After Myers and Hoffman received their shots, they were asked to take a seat for about 15 minutes before leaving to ensure each person that has taken the vaccine is fine.
Myer said they were also told to watch out for certain side effects like soreness around the shot area, fatigue, headaches and chills, or more severe results like a cough, shortness of breath and diarrhea.
“She just kind of went over that (side effects) real quick with us and said make sure you keep your papers and read them over and to call if we did end up having any symptoms,” Myer said.
While Hoffman received the vaccine, it doesn’t mean he’s going to stop following precautions.
“I’m glad I got it,” Hoffman said. “I can build up more immunity, and we’re still going to follow all of our protocols and procedures and proper PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and stuff but it’s just another line of protection for us.”
Like Hoffman, Rains said its one more barrier to defend against the disease.
“We come in and we get geared up as best we can, but that’s as far as we can go,” Rains said. “Now with this with this vaccine, it’s one step closer to hopefully where we can treat it no different than we do with the common cold or the flu vaccine.”