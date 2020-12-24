Waverly EMTs receive the COVID-19 vaccine

LINCOLN – Waverly Fire and Rescue Emergency Medical Technician Robin Hoffman wasn’t sure if he’d be given the COVID-19 vaccine Monday evening.

Because Hoffman had the viral disease back in October, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department informed Waverly Fire Chief Jared Rains that Hoffman might not be able to receive the first round of the vaccine. There were eight others who also received the vaccine, including Waverly Mayor Bill Gerdes and City Council Member Aaron Hummel, who are both EMTs with the Waverly Fire Department.

Despite this, Hoffman was one of the first of eight Waverly EMTs to take the vaccine after Rains was given the okay by the health department.

While he met a few bumps in the road, Hoffman’s decision to get the vaccine was easy.

“I think it’s the right thing to do,” Hoffman said. “(It’s) a good way to go on calls and help the community and still be safe.”

Fellow EMT and nurse Nancy Myer said while she was a little apprehensive about it because it had been completed so quickly, she feels good about her decision.

“Especially in our area of work and stuff like that, I think it’s very important to get it done, because we get exposed all the time,” Myer said.