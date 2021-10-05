Waverly earns pair of third place finishes at York Invite

YORK- The Waverly Boys and Girls Cross Country Teams had one of their better performances on the season at the York Invite on Sept. 30. The Vikings had several runners place inside the Top 15 and got 3rd place with 35 points on the girl’s side and 49 points on the boy’s side.
The top finisher on the day for Waverly was Millie Waldo in the girl’s race clocking a 21:47.01. That was good enough to get her fifth place overall.
Both Shianne Benker and Alonna Depalma were also both inside the top ten. Benker got ninth and ran a 22:05.39 and earning tenth was Depalma clocking a 22:21.71.
Nora Erickson was the next runner through the line for the Vikings in a time of 22:27.98 and in 13th place was Marisa Gross running a 22:32.56. Earning 20th place was Dylan Sorben clocking a 23:59.28.
The final runners for the Viking girls were Isabel Cardenas getting 25th in a time of 24:40.67, Alayna Landis finished 35th and ran a 26:08.19, Alexa Ricenbaw was 43rd and clocked a 27:50.36, and Kaitlyn Stevens took 49th and finished in a time of 28:46.24.
Kolton Jueneman led Waverly in the boy’s race getting sixth and running an 18:31.48. Finishing in 11th place was Ryan Thraen crossing the line in a time of 18:52.48 and 13th was Daniel Kasparek clocking a 19:00.71.
Just inside the top 20 was Will Franzen in 19th in a time of 19:35.24. Dominic Delahoyde got 32nd and ran a 20:22.37, and Austin Meyers was 51st and finished in a time of 21:54.14 to round out the top six for the Vikings.
Coming in 57th place was Caleb McCormick who ran a 22:36.99, earning 62nd was Caleb Heisinger in a time of 22:58.93, Mason Habel got 64th and clocked a 23:20.45, and Noah Darling got 67th running a 23:44.18.
Rees Bunting, Owen Johnson, and Matthew Schmeeckle all finished one right after the other in 69th, 70th, and 71. Getting 69th was Bunting running a 23:50.07, 70th was Johnson clocking a 24:10.99, and Schmeeckle was 71st running a 24:13.22.
The final runner for Waverly was Bryan Ratzlaff getting 74th and clocking a 24:38.06.
At the UNK Invite on Sept. 27 at the Kearny Country Club against some of the best teams in Class B, the Vikings battled to the end. The girls got 18th and scored 282 points and the boys were 20th with 339 points.
Leading the Waverly boys was Thraen running a 19:42.36 and 92nd was Kasparek finishing in a time of 20:16.73. Earning 134th was Jueneman crossing the line in 21:30.05, Franzen got 142nd and clocked a 21:44.13, 145th was Delahoyde posting a 21:49.16, Meyers was 167th in a time of 22:41.44, Darling got 193rd and finished in 24:16.13, and McCormick got 200th and clocked a 25:14.50.
Benker led the girls for the Vikings getting 51st and running a 23:05.85. In 83rd and 88th were Erickson crossing the line in a time of 24:19.46 and Bentjen ended up with a 24:28.74.
In 112th place was Sorben running a 25:48.28, Cardenas got 126th and clocked a 26:36.68, and Depalma was 130th in a time of 27:03.81.
Next week the Vikings will be competing in the Eastern Midland Conference Invite on Oct. 7. The meet starts at 4 p.m. and will be run at Boys Town High School in Omaha.