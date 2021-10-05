Waverly earns pair of third place finishes at York Invite

Just inside the top 20 was Will Franzen in 19th in a time of 19:35.24. Dominic Delahoyde got 32nd and ran a 20:22.37, and Austin Meyers was 51st and finished in a time of 21:54.14 to round out the top six for the Vikings.

Coming in 57th place was Caleb McCormick who ran a 22:36.99, earning 62nd was Caleb Heisinger in a time of 22:58.93, Mason Habel got 64th and clocked a 23:20.45, and Noah Darling got 67th running a 23:44.18.

Rees Bunting, Owen Johnson, and Matthew Schmeeckle all finished one right after the other in 69th, 70th, and 71. Getting 69th was Bunting running a 23:50.07, 70th was Johnson clocking a 24:10.99, and Schmeeckle was 71st running a 24:13.22.

The final runner for Waverly was Bryan Ratzlaff getting 74th and clocking a 24:38.06.

At the UNK Invite on Sept. 27 at the Kearny Country Club against some of the best teams in Class B, the Vikings battled to the end. The girls got 18th and scored 282 points and the boys were 20th with 339 points.