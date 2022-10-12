Waverly donation drop-off set for Oct. 16

WAVERLY – The School District 145 Foundation for Education is asking community members to donate unneeded items to the Viking Support Station and the Bethlehem Covenant Church Community Closet and will be holding a drop-off event this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside Vike’s Corner at 14201 Hwy 6 in Waverly.
Priorities include food bank items, such as toilet paper, canned pasta, popcorn, hot chocolate, coffee, cereal and toothpaste. Clothing and linen items needed include winter gloves, coats, boots, bed sheets, blankets, towels, new socks and new underwear. Find more information on the School District 145 Foundation for Education Facebook page.