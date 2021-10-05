Waverly dominates Platteview ahead of Subdistricts

WAVERLY- The Waverly Softball Team played their final home game on Sept. 28 and captured a dominating 12-0 victory over Platteview. In the game, the Vikings compiled 12 hits and only allowed one Trojan batter to reach base.

In the bottom of the first, the Vikings added five runs. They started off with Megan Brinkman leading the inning off with a hit to first and then she was driven in on a flyout by Tenley Kozal.

Back-to-back doubles by Katyn Kappler and Peyton Krumland gave the Vikings a three-run lead. The final two runs of the inning were scored on singles by Maci Steckelberg and Brooke Luedders.

Lily Bogle made it 7-0 in the second inning when she singled to right field scoring Lily Krajewski.

After the third inning for Waverly started off with a strikeout, Brooke Luedders hit a triple to right field. Five runs ended up being scored by the Vikings in the inning on two errors, and singles by Kilee and Kassie Newell.

Driving in two runs during the game were Luedders and Bogle, while Newell, Steckelberg, Kappler, Krumland, and Kilee and Kassie Newell all had one RBI.

On the mound, Kaylei Denison pitched three innings. She gave up one hit, no earned runs, and finished with eight strikeouts.