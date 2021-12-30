Waverly district wards approved, masks are no longer required

WAVERLY – At a special meeting on Dec. 20, the Waverly Board of Education approved new ward boundaries for its district.
The new boundaries will not go into effect until May or November 2022, depending on how many candidates challenge for school board seats in the May primaries. Residents living in a certain ward elect a representative to serve on the board of education.
Superintendent Cory Worrell said the goal of redistricting is to draw a map that balances out the populations in each ward as much as possible. The board hired local government software company Works to draw the new boundaries.
Works aimed for each of the district’s six wards to contain 1,891 people; the ward with the highest deviation from the target number was Ward II, with 1,805 people.
The redistricting balancing act is not without its flaws, though, and members of the board took issue with the new ward boundaries around Eagle. Board member Jessie Zuniga, who represents Ward 1, pointed out in a previous meeting that the new wards make it possible that all six members of the school board could be Waverly residents by address.
“If at one point, as term limits go on and new people get voted in, and at one point down the line, all six members are from Waverly, I think that’s not going to sit real well with Eagle voters,” Zuniga said at the board’s Dec. 6 meeting.
Worrell said he asked Works if there was any way to redraw the boundaries to guarantee an Eagle seat, but he was told there wasn’t much that could be done when the goal of redistricting is to balance the population. The new wards were as balanced as gWorks could draw them, he added.
The board discussed eventually altering its school board member selection system to include just four wards and two at-large candidates, which would allow voters to choose board members from anywhere in the district.
“This is okay for now,” Zuniga said. “I mean, it’s not ideal, because it doesn’t guarantee an Eagle board member.”
Also in District 145 news, students will no longer be required to wear masks, after the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department ended its mask mandate on Dec. 23.
“We’re just going to follow the health department,” Worrell said. “They’re not going to be requiring them, there’s no mandate, so we’re not going to be requiring them either. We’re going to recommend them, but they’re not going to be required in our buildings.”
Worrell said in an email to district parents that in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak, targeted classroom masking may be implemented. He also said students who test positive for the virus will be required to isolate for 10 days.
“That’s the plan going forward right now,” Worrell said. “Time will only tell what the (the virus) brings us. We’ll kinda go from there.”
Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at sam.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.