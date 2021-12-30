Waverly district wards approved, masks are no longer required

WAVERLY – At a special meeting on Dec. 20, the Waverly Board of Education approved new ward boundaries for its district.

The new boundaries will not go into effect until May or November 2022, depending on how many candidates challenge for school board seats in the May primaries. Residents living in a certain ward elect a representative to serve on the board of education.

Superintendent Cory Worrell said the goal of redistricting is to draw a map that balances out the populations in each ward as much as possible. The board hired local government software company Works to draw the new boundaries.

Works aimed for each of the district’s six wards to contain 1,891 people; the ward with the highest deviation from the target number was Ward II, with 1,805 people.

The redistricting balancing act is not without its flaws, though, and members of the board took issue with the new ward boundaries around Eagle. Board member Jessie Zuniga, who represents Ward 1, pointed out in a previous meeting that the new wards make it possible that all six members of the school board could be Waverly residents by address.