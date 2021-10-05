Waverly dismantles rated Beatrice squad at home

WAVERLY- The Class B No. 4 Waverly Football Team showed why they are one of the best teams in Class B on Oct. 1, knocking off Class B No. 9 Beatrice 56-7 at home.
Out of the gate, the Vikings started fast with a 16-yard touchdown run by Cole Murray. The extra point by Devin Moore was through the uprights making it 7-0.
Waverly got another big play, this time by Garrett Jenkings. He broke free for a 51-yard run that set the Vikings up in prime position to score another touchdown on a run by Moore, giving them a 14-0 lead after the first.
In the second quarter, Waverly picked up their first touchdown on a 4-yard touchdown run by Moore. Later in the quarter, Moore found the endzone for his fourth straight rushing touchdown on a 15-yard run that increased the lead to 28-0.
After doing so much damage with his legs, Moore went to the air for the final touchdown of the first half. He completed an 11-yard pass to Riley Marsh that gave the Vikings a commanding 35-0 halftime edge.
There was only one touchdown scored in the third quarter. It came from Eddie Johnson on the ground, on a run of 16 yards that put Waverly ahead 42-0.
With a shutout looming, the Orangemen finally scored on a 1-yard touchdown run by Torrance Keehn. The extra point by Trevin Lang was also good.
With the game in hand, the Vikings put some of their younger players in for some reps. Despite this, Waverly scored two more times on a one-yard run by Preston Harms and then Cody Johnson scored from 8 yards out.
Rushing for 104 yards in the game and four touchdowns was Moore, while Eddie Johnson gained 74 yards and scored once. Harms and Cody Johnson each found the endzone once on the ground and gained 70 and 31 yards. The second leading rusher on the night for Waverly, was Jenkins who gained 97 yards, but didn’t find the endzone.
Through the air Murray completed six of nine passes for 52 yards and once touchdown. Marsh caught that touchdown pass and had 28 yards in the game. Finishing with 24 receiving yards on three catches was Anthony Ruelas.
Caiden Rose led the Vikings defensively, with six tackles, Cooper Skrobecki had five tackles, and Kaleb Axmann had four tackles and one sack. Coming up with interceptions in the game were Skrobecki and Wyatt Fanning.
Waverly plays at 7 p.m. on Oct. 8 at Class B No. 3 Plattsmouth. The undefeated Bluedevils defeated Norris 28-21 in their last outing.