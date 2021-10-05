Waverly dismantles rated Beatrice squad at home

WAVERLY- The Class B No. 4 Waverly Football Team showed why they are one of the best teams in Class B on Oct. 1, knocking off Class B No. 9 Beatrice 56-7 at home.

Out of the gate, the Vikings started fast with a 16-yard touchdown run by Cole Murray. The extra point by Devin Moore was through the uprights making it 7-0.

Waverly got another big play, this time by Garrett Jenkings. He broke free for a 51-yard run that set the Vikings up in prime position to score another touchdown on a run by Moore, giving them a 14-0 lead after the first.

In the second quarter, Waverly picked up their first touchdown on a 4-yard touchdown run by Moore. Later in the quarter, Moore found the endzone for his fourth straight rushing touchdown on a 15-yard run that increased the lead to 28-0.

After doing so much damage with his legs, Moore went to the air for the final touchdown of the first half. He completed an 11-yard pass to Riley Marsh that gave the Vikings a commanding 35-0 halftime edge.

There was only one touchdown scored in the third quarter. It came from Eddie Johnson on the ground, on a run of 16 yards that put Waverly ahead 42-0.