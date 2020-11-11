Waverly contracts Quik Dump for city recycling

WAVERLY – During the Oct. 27 Waverly City Council meeting, the council approved a bid from Quik Dump out of Ashland to take over the city’s recycling program at the beginning of December for one year at the cost of $1,800 per month.

In June, Waverly and many other locations in Lancaster County like Davey, were informed that Lincoln would be pulling their recycling program in order to save money. Reducing from 19 sites to an estimated five sites means that Lancaster County will save the 30-year-old program quite a bit of money, assistant director of Transportation and Utilities Department Donna Garden said.

“We went from paying $600,000, a year for collection and getting $300,000 in revenue to $3.1 million for the entire collection of the sites,” Garden said.

Despite Lancaster County pulling its services in December, Waverly will be able to keep the equipment they already have which is located just off Highway 6 on the backside of Honey Creek restaurant. It includes three roll off containers, one eight yard container and three two yard containers, Waverly City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said. It accepts cardboard, glass, aluminum, tin, plaster and mixed paper.