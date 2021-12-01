Waverly Community Band to honor Pearl Harbor anniversary

WAVERLY – The Waverly Community Band will honor the 80th anniversary of the invasion of Pearl Harbor during the annual Christmas concert on Dec. 12.
Arch Hill, director of the Waverly Community Band, said the concert will also feature Christmas music. It begins at 2 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
The band was formed in 2013 by the late Bob Maag, who was the instrumental music teacher at Waverly High School for more than 40 years.
Maag, who passed away May 11, will be honored by the band during its concert in May.
The band consists of musicians as young as 15 and as old as 85. There are five members of the Waverly High School band blended in with and four current and 10 former members of the Nebraska National Guard’s 43rd Army Band.
Aside from the high school musicians, the rest have college experience, either in playing their instrument at the college level or majoring in music, Hill said.
The variety of ages makes this band unique, Hill said.
“It’s a nice mix,” he said.
In fact, age really isn’t an issue when it comes to adding new members to the group. Instead, they must be “pretty salty” to join, according to Hill.
“This is not your average community band,” he said. “This group really play and it’s a lot of fun.”
He said there are 75 members of the band, who come from as far as Elkhorn and Crete to play. Hill took over as director about five years ago.
The Christmas concert has been a tradition in Waverly for many years and draws a large crowd. Hill said the last concert, which was held in 2019, drew nearly 400 people.
Last year’s concert was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There is no admission fee for the hour-long music event, which is followed by refreshments including cookies still warm from the oven, Hill said.
