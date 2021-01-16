Waverly Clinic changes name, joins Bryan Physician Network

LINCOLN – Family Medicine and Urgent Care of Waverly changed its name to Family Practice of Waverly and joined Bryan Physician Network on Jan. 4.

“You will still see the same friendly faces and providers,” says Emily Walker, DNP, APRN-NP, “and we’ll provide the same care to our current and new patients.”

As a nurse practitioner, Walker has been at this clinic for nearly seven years. She lives in Waverly and enjoys serving her local and surrounding communities.

The Family Practice of Waverly team cares for children and adults through all phases of life, offering experience, guidance and support. Their focus is on listening to health needs and concerns, open communication and working together to improve health.

In addition to a full range of patient care including physicals, ongoing care and procedures, the clinic will provide urgent (walk-in) care to patients without an appointment for minor illnesses and injuries.

The clinic remains in its current location at 13851 Guildford St., Suite D, Waverly.

To schedule an appointment, call 402-786-SICK (7425). To learn more, visit bryanhealth.org/fpw.