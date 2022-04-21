Waverly claims first conference title since 2008

FIRTH – For the first time since 2008, the Class B No. 5 Waverly boys soccer team won a conference title when they knocked off Elkhorn North in a thrilling shootout at Norris on April 15 in the Eastern Midlands Conference Championship.

In the shootout, the Vikings were able to put three shots in the back of the net compared to just two by the Wolves.

“I thought our kids executed our game plan perfectly,” Waverly Head Coach Michael Ziola said. “We knew that the game was going to be a bit of a chess match. We have already played each other once and Elkhorn North is a very well-coached team. Our kids were disciplined in what we were trying to do, and they deserve a lot of credit for that. I was also proud of the way that our kids battled for 100 minutes. They had to play two overtime games in three days; their ability to grind out two wins in those games is very impressive.”

In the first half, both teams had opportunities to score, but couldn’t make anything out of them as the game went into halftime tied at zero.

Waverly was able to get on the board first in the second half with a shot from 10 yards out by Anthony Ruelas that found the back of the net with under 10 minutes to go. With less than five minutes remaining, the Wolves answered back with a goal from Logan Hanigan that sent the game to overtime.

After neither team scored in the overtime period, the conference championship would be settled in a shootout.

The Vikings goalie Ian Morehead came up big in that shootout with three stops on five attempts from Elkhorn North. Finding the back of the net for Waverly were Jonny Martin, Dominic Delahoyde and Noah Jelinek.

To get to the title match, Waverly won another overtime match, this time against Elkhorn on April 13 at home. The Vikings were able to prevail in the end by a final of 2-1.

With 27:17 remaining in the second half, Martin passed the ball from 20 yards out and hit Carson Brentlinger with a perfect pass for a goal.

The Antlers struck back after falling behind 1-0 with a goal of their own from Cole Houck that sent the game to overtime.

In that extra period, Kemper Reed was able to get everything behind a kick from 15 yards out straight on that slipped by the goalkeeper for what turned out to be the winning goal.

Finishing with 10 saves in the contest was Morehead.

According to Ziola, it was incredible to see his team accomplish a feat like winning the conference tournament. It hasn’t been done by Waverly in a very long long and is something the team has been working toward.

“We have a group of kids that are eager to learn and are willing to put in a lot of hard work,” Ziola said. “We have always told our kids that there are two things that they can control each day that they show up; their effort and their attitude. This group comes to work each day with great effort and a great attitude and that makes a coach's job much easier. It makes me happy to see good things happen to a group that has worked so hard.”

This week the Viking had a game at Conestoga on April 18. They play at Nebraska City at 7 p.m. on April 18 and take on Aurora at 12 p.m. on April 23.