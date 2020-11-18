Waverly citizens bring joy to 12-year-old on birthday

Almost all donations were made by Waverly community members along with various donations from other locations.

Waverly’s Lauren Minzel was one of the many who donated to Rose. Minzel said she had discovered Asher’s post while scrolling through Facebook and was enraptured by the comments with the desire to donate. Minzel said she chose to donate because she feels that it’s important and that “little acts of kindness can go a really long way.”

“We are a community and we should all be here for one another in any way that we can to support each other, especially through times like we’ve gone through this last year has been really hard,” Minzel said.

Along with the monetary donation, Minzel said that she and her family might make birthday cards for Rose as well.

With the donations, Asher has purchased various accessories for Rose’s favorite toy, her Baby Alive doll, as well as an iPad with accessories

for the device. The rest of the money will go toward gift cards for the family.

On Wednesday, Asher, her granddaughter and a few donors delivered the cards and presents to the Kuhl home in Lincoln.