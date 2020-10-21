Waverly celebrates 150th anniversary

WAVERLY – Waverly finally had its day.

After delays due to COVID-19, Waverly was able to celebrate its sesquicentennial, or 150th anniversary, with a fireworks show at Lawson Park on Saturday night, just nine days after the city’s actual anniversary.

On Oct. 8, 1870, Waverly became official, according to a history collected by Peggy Brown and Nancy Mocroft. The newly incorporated railroad town was named after Sir Walter Scott’s “Waverley” novels and many of the streets after its characters, per the city’s website.

John Green was the first settler in Waverly and established a store in 1870 which was the first business, Brown and Mocroft found. Throughout the 1870s, several more businesses were initiated including a blacksmith shop, depot, grain elevator, lumber yard, hotel and meat market.

In 1885, Waverly became a village and elected its first mayor. On Monday, June 5, 1972, during a city council meeting, Waverly became a second class city, according to a June 7, 1972 article from The News.

In 1880 there was a population of 132, per the U.S. Census. Now, 140 years later, the population is over 4,000.