Waverly celebrates 150th anniversary

WAVERLY – Waverly finally had its day.
After delays due to COVID-19, Waverly was able to celebrate its sesquicentennial, or 150th anniversary, with a fireworks show at Lawson Park on Saturday night, just nine days after the city’s actual anniversary.
On Oct. 8, 1870, Waverly became official, according to a history collected by Peggy Brown and Nancy Mocroft. The newly incorporated railroad town was named after Sir Walter Scott’s “Waverley” novels and many of the streets after its characters, per the city’s website.
John Green was the first settler in Waverly and established a store in 1870 which was the first business, Brown and Mocroft found. Throughout the 1870s, several more businesses were initiated including a blacksmith shop, depot, grain elevator, lumber yard, hotel and meat market.
In 1885, Waverly became a village and elected its first mayor. On Monday, June 5, 1972, during a city council meeting, Waverly became a second class city, according to a June 7, 1972 article from The News.
In 1880 there was a population of 132, per the U.S. Census. Now, 140 years later, the population is over 4,000.
According to Waverly City Administrator Stephanie Fisher, the original plan was to celebrate the city’s anniversary during the annual Fourth of July celebration, called Waverlyfest. Waverly City Clerk Hope Staten said the city talked about having a parade, carnival and firework celebration.
But when COVID-19 became a more pressing matter in March this year, Staten said this threw the city’s plans into limbo.
“COVID kind of put a little damper in all of our plans,” Staten said.
Plan B was to move the celebration to October, Staten said, in order to have it near the actual anniversary. With Eek at the Creek and the Waverly Community Foundation breakfast on Saturday as well, Fisher said that it made sense to also put on a fireworks show.
“We just thought it would be a nice day to give people something to do all day,” Fisher said. “Some events to go to and attend and celebrate our greater community.”
Fisher said the organizers are hoping that there can be a bigger celebration for the city’s anniversary during the Fourth of July celebrations next year, COVID-19 pending.
