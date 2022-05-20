Waverly caps off regular season with fifth place finish at home

LINCOLN- In a stacked home tournament from top to bottom, the Waverly boy’s golf team came in fifth place out of 18 teams by shooting a 346 at the Waverly Invite at Crooked Creek Golf Club on May 10. Winning the meet was Norris with a 307 and Beatrice shot a 339.

“Waverly had three freshmen compete in the top five golfers for the team and we had a great finish headed to districts,” Waverly Head Coach Michael Coblens said. “I'm excited for the young players to compete at a higher level. The team score was a solid 346 and 5th place finish in a large competitive field.”

Coming through as the top golfer for the Vikings and earning a medal in 13th place was Josh Wall. He tied with Sam Wallman of Beatrice and Dylan Koley of Elkhorn shooting an 85. One stroke back in 16th place was Royce and Grey Klucas who carded an 86.

Nolan Eikerman was the fourth golfer for Waverly in 27th place. He ended up one stroke below 90 by shooting an 89.

Rounding out the Vikings team at their home invite was Ethan Rosenthal in 37th place carding a 93 for 18 holes.

Waverly took part in the B-3 District Invite at the Beatrice Country Club on May 17. The top ten individuals and the top three teams will qualify for the Class B State Golf Tournament at Scottsbluff Country Club on May 24 and 25.