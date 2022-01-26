Waverly awarded grant to rehab homes

WAVERLY – Waverly residents with homes in need of a facelift but who lack the money to carry out a large-scale project will now be able to apply for up to $24,999 in funding through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
In total, Waverly was awarded $547,000, and at least 18 homeowners in Waverly will be eligible to receive money from the grant.
Waverly City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said Lancaster County already has an Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Program underway, which is available to people in all of the county’s municipalities outside of Lincoln. She said Waverly citizens had a strong response to the program.
“So that’s why we decided to go ahead and apply for (a grant) that was just for Waverly residents, rather than competing with other communities in Lancaster County,” Fisher said.
The Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD) helps to set up the local housing rehabilitation program, and its goal is for the rehabilitated homes to meet housing quality standards set by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Ryan Bauman, SENDD’s housing coordinator, said the kinds of projects funded by the Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation programs often involve exteriors of homes: roofing, siding, windows and foundations.
“That’s where a lot of people kind of typically get into the big-dollar stuff that they need help with,” Bauman said.
And once the project is done, the impact can be a boon for community beautification, too.
“It’s kind of a win-win-win deal,” Bauman said.
Similar programs already exist in Wahoo, Ashland, Milford and other southeast Nebraska cities, and Bauman said he’s seen the programs help relieve slum and blight.
“And so it’s beneficial for the homeowners, it’s beneficial for the community as a whole,” Bauman said. “And then it really is meant to be a helpful thing for homeowners, especially because it’s at no cost to them.”
To be selected to receive the funds, applicants have to meet certain criteria. Their household income must be below 80 percent of Lancaster County’s median income, and it must be determined that the home will be able to meet housing standards using less than the allotted $24,999. If an applicant is selected, they must live in the home for at least five years after the project’s completion.
But Bauman said he encourages people to apply, whether they think they will qualify or not.
“Even if they don’t qualify, or if we have more applicants than we do funds to get all the projects done, that does really help justify getting another program started,” Bauman said.
More information on the Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Program coming to Waverly is available at sendd.org/affordable-housing.
Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at sam.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.