Waverly awarded grant to rehab homes

“That’s where a lot of people kind of typically get into the big-dollar stuff that they need help with,” Bauman said.

And once the project is done, the impact can be a boon for community beautification, too.

“It’s kind of a win-win-win deal,” Bauman said.

Similar programs already exist in Wahoo, Ashland, Milford and other southeast Nebraska cities, and Bauman said he’s seen the programs help relieve slum and blight.

“And so it’s beneficial for the homeowners, it’s beneficial for the community as a whole,” Bauman said. “And then it really is meant to be a helpful thing for homeowners, especially because it’s at no cost to them.”

To be selected to receive the funds, applicants have to meet certain criteria. Their household income must be below 80 percent of Lancaster County’s median income, and it must be determined that the home will be able to meet housing standards using less than the allotted $24,999. If an applicant is selected, they must live in the home for at least five years after the project’s completion.

But Bauman said he encourages people to apply, whether they think they will qualify or not.