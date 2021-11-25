Waverly athletes pick up All-Conference Awards for the fall

Honorable Mention All-Conference went to Jaelyn Dicke, Kara Kassebaum, Eden Moore, and Joslyn Rice.

Kassebaum finished one kill shy of 200 for the year with 199 and was second on the team with 68 blocks. The sophomore Moore had 146 kills and registered 57 blocks in the front row. In the back row, Rice had 344 digs, 31 aces, and five assists.

On top of the athletic honors, six athletics earned Academic All-Conference as well. They were Hannah and Bekka Allick, Emelia Rourke, VanScoy, Jaelyn Dicke, and Kassebaum.

After going 7-4 this season and making the quarterfinals of the Class B State Football Playoffs, the Vikings football team had four athletes pick up All-Conference Honors. Leading the list was Trevor Brown, followed by Wyatt Fanning, Riley Marsh, and Cole Murray.

Brown was one of the top offensive and defensive linemen in Class B all season, along with Fanning who had one interception and one blocked punt.

Both Murray and Marsh made their presence known on offense, where Murray threw for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed for 458 yards and nine touchdowns. The top receiver for Waverly this season was Marsh with 535 yards and six touchdown catches.