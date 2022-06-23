Waverly area well represented at Senior Soccer Showcase

OMAHA- For the last time, the best senior soccer players from across the state of Nebraska suited up for the Nebraska High School Senior Soccer Showcase at Omaha Skutt High School on June 17 and 18. Waverly had several athletes make the cut with Elly Speicher, Abbie Carter, Landon Tjaden, Devin Moore, and Anthony Ruelas all taking part. Hannah Kile of Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central was also a player in the contest and Tony Linder who is an assistant for the Waverly boys helped coach the Paradise Lawn squad.

In the Class B girl’s action, it was team ba-dra-mi farms matched up against team Firehouse Subs. Speicher, Carter, and Kile were all on team ba-dra-mi farms.

The game was a defensive battle for most of the contest with only one goal being scored. It came with eight minutes to go in the first half from Omaha Roncalli’s Mia Stoffel off an assist from Victoria Van Dyke of Skutt, which gave team Firehouse Sub’s a 1-0 lead.

Earning MVP honors of the contest was a defender from team Firehouse Subs Breena Whittaker of Skutt.

There was a lot more scoring that went on in the second game of the day, in the Class B All-Star game for the boys. In the end, it was team Bland and Associates Beyond Accounting who knocked off team Paradise Lawns 5-3.

Tjaden, Moore, and Ruelas all suited up for team Paradise Lawns.

A big reason for the success of the Bland and Associates squad was Oliver Benson of Bennington who ended up recording a hat trick in the victory and assisted on another goal. That performance from Benson earned him MVP of the contest.

Scoring the other two goals for Bland and Associates were Diego Martinez of Lexington and Nathan Karnes of South Sioux City. Tyler Phillips of Skutt, Chane Bailey of Columbus Scotus, and Noah Jones of York were the players who found the back of the net for Paradise Lawns.