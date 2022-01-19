Waverly Area Kiwanis celebrates 45 years

WAVERLY – Roger Bartlett hasn’t lived in Waverly for almost 30 years, but when he and his wife Evelyn were in Poland in September to visit their son, he was reminded of somewhere familiar. Bartlett kept noting the friendly demeanors of the Krakow locals, who were quick to offer help or directions to tourists.
“Evelyn and I were just totally wrapped up in it,” Bartlett said. “‘We’re in Europe? Are you sure we’re not in Waverly?’”
Bartlett shared that anecdote with a number of old friends at the Waverly Area Kiwanis chapter’s 45-year anniversary party, which took place at the Waverly VFW on a cold Saturday night in mid-January. Waverly’s tight-knit community was a big reason Bartlett started the Kiwanis club back in 1976.
“It makes the place where you live better,” he said, “and it’s just a way to make the community a community and involve as many people as you can, from kids to adults.”
That’s why the Kiwanis club launched the earliest iteration of the Camp Creek Threshers event in 1976, that’s why they formed the Waverly Arts Foundation, and that’s why the Kiwanis chapter is still going strong after numerous membership fluctuations and the losses of longtime members.
Bartlett formed Waverly Area Kiwanis with his friend Gene Friesen when the two were looking to establish a scholarship program for Waverly High School students. They sought advice from a member of a Lincoln Kiwanis chapter who had helped with a similar program.
“Next thing you know, we have a couple of people who come to visit us,” Bartlett said.
That small group turned into the Waverly Area Kiwanis club, which now has its handprints all over the past half-century of Waverly history. Bartlett said the group maxed out at about 30 full-time members, but they received contributions from many more who performed in plays at Wayne Park or dressed up as Santa over the years.
Cal Weeks, the chapter’s current secretary, said some of its most significant contributions to the community today include running the DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program, supplying backpacks for Waverly students and hosting pancake feeds at Tractor Supply Co. and at the Camp Creek Threshers event.
Another veteran member, Ken Ellis, joined the Kiwanis club in 1978. When asked why he’s remained in the group for more than 40 years, he responded: “The kids.”
He smiles when he talks about taking Waverly and Eagle kindergarteners to the Lincoln Children’s Zoo with the Kiwanis club, which he said has become a yearly tradition. After the zoo, they take the kids out for pizza.
The field trip couldn’t happen in 2021 because of the pandemic, but Ellis and the Kiwanis members compromised by taking kindergarteners to Pizza Ranch and Wayne Park afterward.
“They got the pizza and stuff and ran around, and we did the same thing at Eagle, and they just loved it,” Ellis said. “Ain’t as much fun as taking them to the zoo, but it worked.”
A running joke among the Kiwanis colleagues is their relative ages, which Ellis says is typical of other Kiwanis chapters. Weeks said the youngest members in the Waverly club are in their mid-40s. Young adults have too many family obligations to join a group like the Kiwanis chapter, Ellis said.
“We get them when they’re older, though,” he said.
Active participation has been higher in the past – Weeks said there are about 20 members who regularly come to the group’s Saturday morning meetings at Trackside Bar and Grill.
“Had a lot of good people come and go,” Ellis said. “We’ve lost some. That can’t be prevented, I guess.”
But he joked that a clause in the group’s bylaws requires each member to find a replacement before they die.
Bartlett spoke in front of the chapter at the 45-year anniversary party, sharing fun activity ideas to keep kids engaged: blowing big bubbles, making a paper fortune teller, playing hopscotch and hide-and-seek. He said old people are especially good at hiding because they can blend in with trees and bushes.
He hasn’t been a regular member of Waverly Area Kiwanis since he moved to Lincoln in the early ’90s, but it makes him proud to see the club still making an impact on Waverly and its youth. He closed the anniversary party by summing up the past 45 years.
“I am proud of all of you. We had so much fun in the early days … We always grew, we always participated. We got to know each other very well, whether we wanted to or not,” Bartlett said.
He invited his wife, Evelyn, up to the front for a quick run-through of “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” – the event doubled as the Kiwanis chapter’s holiday party – and a note of gratitude to the members who have helped Waverly Area Kiwanis continue since 1976.
“Thank you for being here, for taking care of it,” Bartlett said. “We love it, and we love you.”
Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.