Waverly Area Kiwanis celebrates 45 years

WAVERLY – Roger Bartlett hasn’t lived in Waverly for almost 30 years, but when he and his wife Evelyn were in Poland in September to visit their son, he was reminded of somewhere familiar. Bartlett kept noting the friendly demeanors of the Krakow locals, who were quick to offer help or directions to tourists.

“Evelyn and I were just totally wrapped up in it,” Bartlett said. “‘We’re in Europe? Are you sure we’re not in Waverly?’”

Bartlett shared that anecdote with a number of old friends at the Waverly Area Kiwanis chapter’s 45-year anniversary party, which took place at the Waverly VFW on a cold Saturday night in mid-January. Waverly’s tight-knit community was a big reason Bartlett started the Kiwanis club back in 1976.

“It makes the place where you live better,” he said, “and it’s just a way to make the community a community and involve as many people as you can, from kids to adults.”

That’s why the Kiwanis club launched the earliest iteration of the Camp Creek Threshers event in 1976, that’s why they formed the Waverly Arts Foundation, and that’s why the Kiwanis chapter is still going strong after numerous membership fluctuations and the losses of longtime members.